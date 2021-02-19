Full trailer for NBC's 'Debris' finds a race to secure the greatest discovery in human history

The sky is falling...in the official trailer for NBC's upcoming UFO mystery/drama, Debris. When strange objects from a destroyed alien spacecraft start crashing to Earth and warping the very fabric of reality, two government agents, Finola Jones and Bryan Beneventi (played by Riann Steele and Jonathan Tucker) are dispatched to investigate.

Not only that, but the international duo needs to secure the eponymous debris before malicious parties can reverse engineer them into deadly weapons. Given that Jones and Beneventi are from different countries and have different approaches to their work, it's clear that creator J.H. Wyman — known for Fringe and Almost Human — is going for a classic X-Files dynamic.

“For me, this is a new concept in things I’m trying to say,” the writer/executive producer/showrunner explained during a TCA panel last month. “This is a very different concept. It’s dealing with what I am going through now because there is always my DNA in the show. And I love my fans from Fringe so there is something in this for them, but it’s also its own thing.”

Watch the full trailer below:

Video of DEBRIS | Official Trailer

"I think what we do on the show, and what the question ultimately ends up asking, is: 'How does that answer reflect on who we are and how we experience our lives on Earth?'" Tucker said at the panel. "And I think that's what's kind of fun in terms of the differences between these two characters; is that varying experience that they have as the debris reveals more and more about who we are kind of as Homo sapiens, but also who we are as individuals."

Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon) and Scroobius Pip (The Letter for the King) co-star. Jason Hoffs, Jeff Vlaming, and Samantha Corbin-Miller executive produce the series alongside Wyman.

Debris premieres on NBC Monday, March 1 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

(NBC & SYFY WIRE are both owned by NBCUniversal)