The 10 best heroic performances of the 2010s

An entry that’s likely disliked by some, but wholly expected by others. Luke Skywalker, when first introduced in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, embodied the quintessential hero’s journey. He was the every-man, the bright-eyed farm boy who soon discovered his destiny was intertwined with the galaxy’s. He would learn from his mistakes — a boy’s all-too-forgivable mistakes — to triumph in the end by choosing kindness over hate.

So when we see Luke again in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a hermit shut off from the Force and marinating in his own failure, we’re shocked. Who is this person? What could have happened to a man once so imbued with the belief that the Light and the Jedi Code are the way?

In short, life happened. In the 30 years since we last saw him in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Luke has suffered great loss and personal failure. These lessons he tries to hand off to Rey (Daisy Ridley), so saturated by his own negative experiences, are so wonderfully delivered by Mark Hamill that we’re able to believe the pain without having seen the events that transpired it.

And when we do see his ultimate shame? When we do see that moment in which he draws a lightsaber on his young, struggling nephew? We feel his pain and fear.

In the end, though, he returns. He accepts his failure as the teacher it really is (with some help from an old friend) and does what he can to help his sister’s cause, no matter how much he wished he didn’t have to. Hamill delivers these scenes, his final moments with Leia and his final moments on the battlefield with the shadow of his nephew and former student, with all the wisdom, good humor, and skill we know Luke Skywalker possesses.