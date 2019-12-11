The 10 best movie villains of the decade

Welcome to SYFY WIRE's Decade in Review, a series of articles that will look to catalog the best, worst, and weirdest cultural and entertainment moments of the 2010s as we look toward the future. Today, we celebrate the bad and the ugly — the best movie villain performances of the 2010s.

Were the 2010s a bad decade? We'll leave that up to you, but there were certainly a lot of bad guys in movies. There was a fearsome dragon lurking in a golden lair, a father-killing Sith wannabe, an emo Norse god, and a Wakandan revolutionary, to name a few. There were killer clowns, body-snatching New Englanders, and deranged train passengers.

Here are the 10 villains that we think were the G.O.A.T (or greatest of the decade, at least). Let's start off with a literal goat.