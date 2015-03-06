Latest Stories

Into the Badlands 309, Widow 2
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 03/23
The Bride of Frankenstein
Forgotten Women of Genre: Vera West
SEKIRO: Shadows Die Twice trailer shot
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Mortal Kombat 11 beta and this week's Gamegrrl news
Marc Silvestri C2E2
WATCH C2E2: Marc Silvestri draws Wolverine and talks about his Batman project
DeepRedKnife.jpg

Deep Red at 40: Dario Argento sets the standard for death as art form

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Mar 6, 2015

Forty years ago, 1975 brought the arrival of a number of sci-fi, horror and fantasy films that made an impact on their genres -- some good, some not so good, but all interesting and all remembered even to this day. This is the second in a series (see our first installment on The Stepford Wives) that will step back 40 years and take a look at each of those films on the anniversary of its release and where it stands four decades later ...

Title: Deep Red (Italian title: Profondo Rosso)

Release date: March 7, 1975

Cast: David Hemmings, Daria Nicolodi, Macha Meril

Director: Dario Argento

Plot: British jazz pianist Marcus Daly (Hemmings), working in Rome, comes home one night and witnesses the murder of his neighbor, a psychic named Helga Ulmann (Meril). Convinced that he has seen something that could possibly solve the murder, Daly begins his own investigation with the help of reporter Gianna Brezzi (Nicolodi) ... even as the black-gloved murderer begins targeting others around them in a tightening circle of death.

Why it's significant: Dario Argento is considered one of the grandmasters of European horror, and echoes of Deep Red, the fifth feature film from the legendary Italian filmmaker, reverberate through the horror and thriller genres to this day. Argento took the Italian giallo (a combination of mystery and thriller) in which he had initial success with his first three pictures and escalated the violence and gore to the point where the line blurred between giallo and outright horror -- a trend that has carried through the decades into films like Seven and The Silence of the Lambs (and its TV offshoot, Hannibal).

Less concerned with a precisely honed plot and more interested in creating visually shocking set pieces, Argento concocted a series of increasingly outlandish and gruesome murders for Deep Red -- in fact, the movie is structured more or less around each successive showstopper, from a woman being scalded to death in a bath to a man being dragged along a street by a truck, only to have his head crunched by another vehicle. The "creative death scenes" aspect of the horror genre has been seen since in films ranging from The Omen (1976) to the massively successful Final Destination series to Seven again. Argento's famed shots from the point of view of the killer have also been acknowledged in movies like Halloween and Friday the 13th, with the latter also taking its cue from Argento for the reveal of the killer.

Argento went on to greater heights with 1977's groundbreaking Suspiria and its 1980 followup, Inferno, but Deep Red is fondly remembered today as the movie in which the horror, mystery and thriller genres all collided in spectacular fashion, leaving a stylish trail of cinematic blood and artistically choreographed carnage that numerous genre filmmakers have followed in the four decades since.

Deep Red Trivia: 

DeepRedCorpse.jpg
The mechanical body parts and heads used in the movie's gruesome death scenes were created by...
DeepRedDavidHemmings.jpg
David Hemmings starred in Italian director Michaelangelo Antonioni’s 1966 classic Blow Up, which...
DeepRedLeatherGlove.png
The gloved hands of the killer in the film's many POV shots belonged to Dario Argento himself.
DeepRedGoblin.jpg
Argento hired Italian rock band Goblin to compose portions of the film's music, and he was so...
DeepRedArgentoRomero.jpg
A remake of the film, to be directed by Argento's good friend George A. Romero (left), was...
Tag: Horror
Tag: Dario Argento
Tag: 1975: Back to the future
Tag: deep red

