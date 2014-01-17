Latest Stories

Defend your royal honor with these rousing Game of Thrones propaganda posters

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jan 17, 2014

The bold new season of Game of Thrones is mounting an epic assault on your loyalty, and the time to pick a side has arrived.   With the scorching season-four trailer burning up cyberspace, artist Olivia Desianti forged these four awesome recruitment posters for the Houses of Lannister, Targaryen and Stark.   They're available for purchase at 2 for $30 on her Etsy site.  

Raise a shield, duck those dragons, and choose wisely.  

(Via Nerd Approved)

Tag: Game of Thrones

