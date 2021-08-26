Demi Lovato's UFO docu-series 'Unidentified' sets Peacock premiere in September with first look pics

Are aliens real? Grammy-nominated artist Demi Lovato will try and seek out an answer to that question in Unidentified. First announced back in May, the four-part, unscripted, limited series arrives on Peacock next month and follows Lovato; their sister, Dallas; and their skeptical friend, Matthew, as they speak with UFO experts and eyewitnesses; unearth government reports; and conduct tests at known supernatural hot spots.

"We’re about to take off on a journey to explore the unknown and it’s going to be a wild ride," Lovato teased on Instagram Thursday. "Join me, my sister, and my bestie on #UnidentifiedwithDemiLovato."

Head below for a pair of first look images below:

Credit: Peacock

Credit: Peacock

"Demi is a true believer, and during this courageous adventure, they hope to convince their friends, family and their social fans and followers that not only do E.T.’s exist but that they are already on earth!" reads the official synopsis. "Demi plans to gain new insights into extra-terrestrials through interviewing scientists, eyewitnesses, alien abductees and conducting UFO experiments. They believe extra-terrestrials are here to help us save our planet and ourselves."

Lovato serves as an executive producer on the show alongside Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, Allison Kaye, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Sara Hansemann, and Andrew Nock. Nock pulls double duty as showrunner.

Unidentified with Demo Lovato lands on Peacock after its lengthy jaunt across the galaxy Thursday, Sep. 30.