WIRE Buzz: Demi Moore to Brave New World, new Scooby-Doo series scares up trailer, more

Today's WIRE Buzz features a blast from the cartoon past along with a big star joining one of the most exciting literary adaptations to hit TV in a long time. Also, some Spider-Man teases sure to set off the Spidey Sense of MCU fans.

But first, let's go to a Brave New World. The utopian (or dystopian, depending on your stance) Aldous Huxley adaptation is headed to USA network with stars like Alden Ehrenreich, Harry Lloyd, and Jessica Brown Findlay. Now the series — from writers David Wiener, Grant Morrison, and Brian Taylor — has another big name: Demi Moore.

The network announced Thursday that Moore will be joining the cast in a recurring role as Linda, the mother of Ehrenreich's John the Savage. Described as "brash" and "hard-living," the role sounds like a scene-chomping good time for the Ghost actress. She'll likely show up along with her son to disrupt the perfect world of Bernard Marx (Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Brown Findlay), though only John makes it back to New London. Fans will find out what leaving his mother behind means as the series unfolds.

Next up is some old-school sleuthing. Scooby-Doo has had a long history of teaming up with various figures of pop cultural fame in order to stop the aims of variously disguised real estate developers, hotel owners, and jealous heirs. Now, thanks to the first trailer for Boomerang’s Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, that grand tradition continues with an updated roster of mystery-solving celebrities.

Take a look:

Video of First Look Trailer for Brand New Series &quot;Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?&quot;

According to a release, the 13-episode season will include such guest stars as Chris Paul, Sia, Wanda Sykes, Ricky Gervais, Wonder Woman (voiced by Rachel Kimsey), Weird Al Yankovic, Keenan Thompson, Steve Urkel, Penn & Teller, Batman (voiced by Kevin Conroy), Jim Gaffigan, Abraham Lincoln (voiced by John DiMaggio), and Sherlock Holmes (voiced by Ian James Corlett). Phew. Not much room left for the Scooby Gang, huh?

Fans can find out how the new guests hang with the OG squad when Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? begins streaming on June 27.

Finally, the world of Spider-Man got an update now that the Venom-led Sonyverse has proven to be just as popular as the multiple webslingers on the big screen. Does that bode well for a team-up? Those in charge would certainly like fans to think so.

Fandango spoke to producer Amy Pascal, who explained that "as wonderful and as tempting as it is to connect the dots" between Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Eddie Brock, establishing each as a standalone figure is most important. While it doesn't sound like Spidey will show up in Venom 2, Pascal acknowledged that "everybody would love to see that" and that "someday... it might happen."

As for Tom Holland's eventual appearance in a Venom film? "We have big plans for Tom Holland to be a part of everything," the producer said. "He needs to be in every movie that I ever work on!" That ties into what Marvel head Kevin Feige told Cinemablend, which is that it's up to Sony. “Sony has both those characters and has Venom in their world," Feige said. "I don’t know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point.” With all three franchises — including Into the Spider-Verse — going strong at the box office, Spider-Man may have more universe-bending leeway than any other superhero.

And it all continues when Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next Spider-offering from Marvel, swings into theaters on July 2.