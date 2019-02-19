Latest Stories

Despite rumors, Armie Hammer says he hasn't even been contacted about Batman role

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 19, 2019

If the rumors are true and actor Armie Hammer is truly in the running to take over from Ben Affleck as Batman aka Bruce Wayne, he’s hearing about it for the first time. That’s because nobody’s asked him about it, nobody’s offered it to him, and nobody’s even taken the first steps to request his involvement in the upcoming DC film.

According to Yahoo Movies, Hammer quashed any and all rumors of him joining writer/director Matt ReevesThe Batman after the rumor mill picked up claiming an actor who had once been in contention to play the World's Greatest Detective. The upcoming noir film won’t star the actor, or at least hasn’t tried to yet.

“No one who can actually give me the job has asked me if I’m interested,” Hammer said. “I don’t even know if they are done – they are still working on a script.” Reeves’ Batman solo film has had a tumultuous production, simply because the behind-the-scenes involvement of certain players like Affleck was unsure.

“I don’t think that they are close to production,” Hammer said, “but I can conclusively tell you that no one has checked my availability, which is a bummer.”

So no, Hammer isn’t in talks to confirm the role — nobody is even looking at his schedule. That’s too bad, but it still means that the closest Hammer has been to playing Wayne was when George Miller’s never-to-be Justice League film eyed him as their Dark Knight.

However, as The Batman grows nearer to production, things could always change — they’ll just have to actually talk to Hammer first.

The Batman aims to hit in theaters on June 25, 2021.

