Jim-Gordon-Fox-Gotham.jpeg

Det. Jim Gordon leads a rooftop chase in 1st Gotham set pics

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 17, 2014

The first set pics from Fox’s new series Gotham have arrived, showing young Det. Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) leading a rooftop chase that ends with him pulling his sidearm.

The series, which promises to establish the gritty world of Batman before Bruce Wayne grows up to take his place as the city’s main vigilante, definitely has the right kind of look at this point. Dirty rooftop, graffiti, some rollicking action. Check, check and check. But, there’s obviously still a lot we don’t know.

With McKenzie as young Jim Gordon, Donal Logue as his partner Harvey Bullock and Sean Pertwee as young Bruce Wayne’s guardian Alfred Pennyworth, the series seems at least to be well cast. But early reviews of the pilot script have been less-than glowing, so we hope that’s something executive producer Danny Cannon (Nikita, CSI) can remedy during development.

With shows like Arrow and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. holding their own in the ratings, and superhero movies dominating the box office, Batman seems like an obvious target for the small screen. But doing Batman without Batman is a little risker, and they better make sure this is a good series at its heart.

Fans will show up for the pilot out of curiosity, sure, but there has to be something there to bring them back the next week.

(Via Coming Soon)

