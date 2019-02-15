Comics: Detective Comics #1000 full lineup revealed, Batman and TMNT team up again, Marvel launches Avengers: No Road Home

In today's comic book news, DC reveals its massive full list of creators and stories for Detective Comics #1000, Batman and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are teaming up again, the next big Avengers event is underway with a new launch trailer, and more.

Action Comics may be the book where Superman debuted, but Detective Comics is DC Comics' namesake, as well as the book that gave us Batman back in 1939. Now, hot on the heels of Action's own 1,000th issue, Detective Comics #1000 is about to hit comics store, and like its counterpart it will be packed with superstar creative talent telling a series of short stories about Batman and his cohorts.

In a press release Friday, DC finally unveiled the full roster, and it's a who's who of great comics talent. All told, it's more than two dozen writers and artists filling 96 pages with all-new stories between seven and nine pages each. Here are just a few of the stories and teams.

“Batman’s Longest Case,” by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo

One of the most popular talent teams in the history of the Dark Knight delivers a tale in which Batman follows clues around the world, leading him back to his home in Gotham City and to a secret organization that has been keeping tabs on him for years.

“Manufacture for Use,” by Kevin Smith and Jim Lee

The fan-favorite director of Clerks and one of Batman’s most visionary artists present a story that cuts between Batman fighting his greatest villains and his attempts to track down the gun that killed his parents.

“The Batman’s Design” by Warren Ellis and Becky Cloonan

Warren Ellis pens “The Batman’s Design” with Becky Cloonan, the first woman to draw Batman in the main comic series, in a story of Batman pursuing a pack of technologically enhanced mercenaries into a warehouse, where they think they’ve trapped him.

“Return to Crime Alley” by Denny O’Neil and Steve Epting

A direct sequel to O’Neil’s classic “There Is No Hope in Crime Alley,” from Detective Comics #457, in which Leslie Thompkins takes Batman to task for his addiction to violence, which, in her mind, perpetuates the horror that birthed him.

“The Last Crime in Gotham” by Geoff Johns and Kelley Jones

Superstar writer Geoff Johns and famed artist Kelley Jones tell a future story where the future family of Batman and Catwoman face off in a battle with the family of The Joker and Harley Quinn.

For the full line-up of stories, head over to DC Comics' website. Plus, you don't have to wait until March to read all of these. You can also read "I Know," the Detective #1000 entry from writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Alex Maleev, online for free right now.

Detective Comics #1000 is in stores March 27.

Hot on the heels of the news, which SYFY WIRE first reported, that the Dark Knight and the Heroes in a Half Shell will be teaming up in an animated movie for the first time, DC Entertainment and IDW Publishing announced Friday that their acclaimed Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles saga will conclude with an upcoming third volume.

The first volume of Batman/TMNT was announced at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2015, and was followed up by a sequel in 2017. Now, this May, the final chapter of this crossover trilogy begins as Krang prepares to unleash the most dangerous technologies the DC Universe has to offer. The series features the returning creative team of writer James Tynion IV and artist Freddie E. Williams II, with colors by Jeremy Colwell and special guest variant covers and interior art by TMTN co-creator Kevin Eastman.

Check out some promo art for the series from Williams and Colwell below, and look out for Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1 on May 1.

Artwork by Freddie E. Williams II and Jeremy Colwell for IDW Publishing/DC Entertainment

Earlier this week, Marvel Comics launched a new weekly event series, and now they've released a new launch trailer to make sure you don't get left behind.

Avengers: No Road Home is a 10-issue weekly story that reunites that Avengers: No Surrender writing team of Mark Waid, Al Ewing, and Jim Zub for an epic new story. The first issue arrived on Wednesday, and here's Marvel's official synopsis:

"Night has fallen across the universe. Now seven Avengers — and one new addition — journey forth to bring back the light. But when the threat they face has destroyed even the gods... will anyone make it home?"

That "one new addition" promised by the blurb is none other than Conan the Barbarian, who recently returned to Marvel Comics with his own adventures and now gets to have some team-up fun as a member of The Avengers. But that's not the only big appearance we can expect, as Waid promises in the launch trailer.

"If you have a favorite Marvel characters, there's a good chance there's some appearance somewhere," Waid said.

Check out the launch trailer below and look for Avengers: No Road Home #1 now.

Video of AVENGERS: NO ROAD HOME | Launch Trailer

