We cast all 151 original Pokémon with Hollywood stars. This is definitive.

When it was announced that Ryan Reynolds would be supplying the voice of Pikachu in the first live-action Pokémon movie, more than a few eyebrows were raised. In no world did it make sense to have the adorable and iconic face of the franchise voiced by a congenitally sarcastic actor best known for playing a foul-mouthed anti-hero —which is precisely why, in the end, it wound up being a perfect choice.
Detective Pikachu, featuring Reynolds' groundbreaking voice work, hits theaters on Friday, and a sequel is already in development at Legendary and Warner Bros. With Reynolds' Pikachu so well received by critics and fans alike, the possibilities for the future are limitless. Should plans for a sequel include even more Pokémon that can say more than just their name, we Pokémon fans at SYFY WIRE want to pitch to help with what will be a potentially enormous casting job.
All that's to say that we've taken it upon ourselves to cast all 151 original (and probably best-known) Pokémon. We largely shied away from the pure cognitive dissonance that Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu created because that only works so often. We did our best to make realistic picks, though there are definitely some pun-based and joke-driven choices in here, as well. Let us know your choices in the comments!
Bulbasaur: Sam Richardson
Ivysaur: Mike Judge
Venusaur: Tim Robinson
Charmander: Elijah Wood
Charmeleon: Daniel Radcliffe
Charizard: Idris Elba
Squirtle: Jason Mantzoukas
Wartortle: Jaime Camil
Blastoise: John Goodman
Caterpie: Zooey Deschanel
Metapod: Aubrey Plaza
Butterfree: Ali Wong
Weedle: Evan Peters
Kakuna: Jack O'Connell
Beedrill: Mark Strong
Pidgey: Freddie Prinze Jr.
Pidgeot: Justin Baldoni
Pidgeotto: Steven Tyler
Rattata: Ben Schwartz
Raticate: Steve Buscemi
Spearow: Ray Winstone
Fearow: Benedict Cumberbatch
Ekans: Zendaya
Arbok: Gina Rodriguez
Pikachu: Ryan Reynolds
Raichu: Blake Lively
Sandshrew: Nick Robinson
Sandslash: Slash
Nidoran (female): Hailee Steinfeld
Nidorina: Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Nidoqueen: Holly Hunter
Nidoran (male): Zach Braff
Nidorino: Matt LeBlanc
Nidoking: Josh Brolin
Clefairy: Carly Rae Jepsen
Clefable: Kate Nash
Vulpix: Amandla Stenberg
Ninetales: Helen Mirren
Jigglypuff: Ariana Grande
Wigglytuff: Emily Blunt
Zubat: Sarah Silverman
Golbat: Andy Serkis
Oddish: Chloë Grace Moretz
Gloom: Brad Garret
Vileplume: Karen Gillan
Paras: Kat Dennings
Parasect: Rick Moranis
Venonat: Jim Parsons
Venomoth: Vanessa Kirby
Diglett: Jack De Sena
Dugtrio: Three Jack De Senas
Meowth: Danny DeVito
Persian: Taylor Swift
Psyduck: Bill Hader
Golduck: Jerry Seinfeld
Mankey: Mark Wahlberg
Primeape: Tom Hardy
Growlithe: Millie Bobby Brown
Arcanine: Keri Russell
Poliwag: Jack McBrayer
Poliwhirl: Thomas Lennon
Poliwrath: William Shatner
Abra: Awkwafina
Kadabra: Sacha Baron Cohen
Alakazam: Tilda Swinton
Machop: Michelle Rodriguez
Machoke: Dolph Lundgren
Machamp: The Rock
Bellsprout: Blake Anderson
Weepinbell: Anders Holm
Victreebel: Tommy Chong
Tentacool: Seth Rogen
Tentacruel: Jonah Hill
Geodude: Tom Waits
Graveler: Dave Bautista
Golem: John Cena
Ponyta: Bella Thorne
Rapidash: Heather Graham
Slowpoke: Vincent Rodriguez III
Slowbro: Manny Jacinto
Magnemite: Seth Green
Magneton: Three Seth Greens
Farfetch'd: Timothy Simons
Doduo: Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael-Key
Dodrio: Chris Rock, Chris Tucker, and Dave Chapelle
Seel: Seal
Dewgong: Patti LuPone
Grimer: Zach Galifianakis
Muk: Jack Black
Shellder: Nathan Fielder
Cloyster: Bobcat Goldthwait
Gastly: Rhea Pearlman
Haunter: Charlie Day
Gengar: Al Pacino
Onix: Armie Hammer
Drowzee: Gary Oldman
Hypno: Paul F. Tompkins
Krabby: Nick Kroll
Kingler: Jeffrey Wright
Voltorb: Simon Pegg
Electrode: Nick Frost
Exeggcute: Lennon Parham
Exeggutor: Andy Daly
Cubone: Vin Diesel
Marowak: Corey Stoll
Hitmonlee: Gina Carano
Hitmonchan: Jackie Chan
Lickitung: Gene Simmons
Koffing: Judah Friedlander
Weezing: John Malokovich
Rhyhorn: Lou Ferrigno
Rhydon: Ronda Rousey
Chansey: Merritt Weaver
Tangela: Will Forte
Kangaskhan: Rose Byrne
Horsea: Elle Fanning
Seadra: Dakota Fanning
Goldeen: Selena Gomez
Seaking: Regina King
Staryu: Gerard Butler
Starmie: Kristen Bell
Mr. Mime: Martin Short
Scyther: Wilson Cruz
Jynx: Ru Paul
Electabuzz: Adam Devine
Magmar: Guy Fieri
Pinsir: Jason Statham
Tauros: Scott Evans
Magikarp: Sofía Vergara
Gyarados: Jeremy Irons
Lapras: Maya Rudolph
Ditto: Kate McKinnon
Eevee: Jenny Slate
Vaporeon: Beth Broderick
Jolteon: Fran Drescher
Flareon: Megan Mullally
Porygon: Leslie Jones
Omanyte: Jay Baruchel
Omastar: Patrick Warburton
Kabuto: Dante Basco
Kabutops: Diego Luna
Aerodactyl: Dax Shepard
Snorlax: Brian Baumgartner
Articuno: Michelle Yeoh
Zapdos: Emma Thompson
Moltres: Angela Bassett
Dratini: Freddie Highmore
Dragonair: Patrick Stewart
Dragonite: Ian McKellen
Mewtwo: Beyoncé
Mew: Crystal Reed