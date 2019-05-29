Gaming: Detective Pikachu heads to Switch; Konami pulls out the big guns for Contra

After finding some success on the big screen, Detective Pikachu is headed to Nintendo Switch.

The news was announced at the 2019 Pokémon Press Conference, which was held in Tokyo and live-streamed via Twitch. Wanting to ride the popularity generated from the Detective Pikachu movie, Creatures, Inc. will develop an all-new Pokémon title exclusively for the Nintendo console.

Details about the game are still shrouded in mystery, but the game will conclude the story that was started by Detective Pikachu for the Nintendo 3DS. Which is great news, considering that its story ended on a cliffhanger. Unfortunately, no other details are available, so it's not clear how long we'll have to wait for closure.

Other announcements included Pokémon Sleep, an app that will track users' sleeping patterns and their playing habits and will adjust its games accordingly. The app can work on its own, or can be paired with the upcoming Pokemon Go Plus+ device, which was also teased at the presser.

There was also Pokémon HOME, a cloud-based service where trainers can manage their collection free from any specific device. Pokémon HOME will connect with Pokémon GO, Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!, Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!, the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shieldgames, as well as Pokémon Bank.

Pokémon HOME will launch early next year for iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. Pokémon Sleep and the Pokemon Go Plus+ are also due out sometime in 2020.

Next up, Konami is bringing out the big guns for the Contra Anniversary Collection. The company had previously teased a handful of games that would be included in the collection, but finally revealed the full 10-game lineup to IGN.

The collection will include Contra's arcade, NES, and Famicon ports, Super Contra's arcade version, Super C for the NES, Contra III and Super Probotector: Alien Rebels for the SNES, Contra: Hard Corps for the Sega Genesis, Probotector for the Sega Mega Drive, and Operation C, previously found on the Nintendo Game Boy.

In addition, those who buy the collection will get a free update including the Japanese versions of six Contra games, ranging from Super Contra: Alien No Gyakushu to Contra Spirits.

There's no official release date just yet, but the 10-game collection will be available as a digital download sometime in this summer for Xbox, PS4, Switch, and PC — and all for $20.

Finally, Death Stranding has, at long last, released the full trailer as well as a Nov. 8th release date. The highly anticipated title comes from Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima, and stars Norman Reedus as the main character.

Clocking in at just under nine minutes (!), it's a robust mix of gameplay footage and cutscenes. As far as the game's story, it seems to pose more questions than it answers. See for yourself.

Video of Death Stranding – Release Date Reveal Trailer | PS4

Yesterday, the PlayStation's official Twitch account was playing a strange, hypnotic video to hype the upcoming announcement. It was mostly just handprints and ambient noise, but occasional glimpses of the game could be seen, as well as a disembodied voice here and there.

Now that the Death Stranding trailer is out in the world, the video is no longer being live-streamed, but you can check out what it looked like here.

According to GamesRadar, the video played non-stop for several hours, launching shortly after the promise that more news about Death Stranding would drop on Wednesday, May 28. The teaser, of sorts, managed to take in over 22 million views in that time.