Detective Pikachu early reactions call first live-action Pokémon film 'pure joy'

It doesn’t take a detective to figure out that Pokémon fans are hyped for the franchise’s first live-action film (well mostly live-action supplemented by Pokemon interpretations ranging from heartbreakingly adorable to intensely upsetting), but now that Detective Pikachu has finally screened, there are a few first-hand reactions hitting the internet — and they’re all bouncing off the walls like the titular character after a coffee bender.

Gathering these clues, it looks like the film is going to be a big hit — as long as everyone’s as touched by the cute monsters as those seeing it early in Tokyo. With words like "delightful" and "charming" being bandied around, the rest of the world will have to worry about catching Detective Pikachu fever while Pokémon fans focus on catching ‘em all.

Take a look at what people are saying:

All of this good news bolsters a marketing campaign that’s put out video after video — including the new one below, which features interviews with stars Ryan Reynolds, Kathryn Newton, and Justice Smith:

Video of POKÉMON Detective Pikachu – Behind the Scenes Featurette - Warner Bros. UK

Fans can see if the hype is real when Detective Pikachu hits stateside theaters on May 10.