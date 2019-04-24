Latest Stories

Doctor Who
Tag: Science
This freaky computer can see more versions of the future than Doctor Who
Terry Rawlings
Tag: Movies
Alien and Blade Runner editor Terry Rawlings passes away at 85
stannis Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Star Trek animated series a go, new spy show nabs Game of Thrones stars
Robin Williams' Genie in Aladdin (1992)
Tag: Movies
6 wild fan theories you didn't realize were fan theories
Pokemon Detective Pikachu Justice Smith

Detective Pikachu early reactions call first live-action Pokémon film 'pure joy'

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Apr 24, 2019

It doesn’t take a detective to figure out that Pokémon fans are hyped for the franchise’s first live-action film (well mostly live-action supplemented by Pokemon interpretations ranging from heartbreakingly adorable to intensely upsetting), but now that Detective Pikachu has finally screened, there are a few first-hand reactions hitting the internet — and they’re all bouncing off the walls like the titular character after a coffee bender.

Gathering these clues, it looks like the film is going to be a big hit — as long as everyone’s as touched by the cute monsters as those seeing it early in Tokyo. With words like "delightful" and "charming" being bandied around, the rest of the world will have to worry about catching Detective Pikachu fever while Pokémon fans focus on catching ‘em all.

Take a look at what people are saying:

All of this good news bolsters a marketing campaign that’s put out video after video — including the new one below, which features interviews with stars Ryan Reynolds, Kathryn Newton, and Justice Smith:

Fans can see if the hype is real when Detective Pikachu hits stateside theaters on May 10.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: detective pikachu
Tag: first reactions
Tag: Pokemon

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: