Detective Pikachu's dance works with literally any song: The grooviest tweets

After star Ryan Reynolds “leaked” an hour-and-a-half-long video of Detective Pikachu cutting a pokérug to some snazzy synth-heavy jams, Pokémon fans took the Detective Pikachu hero’s dance moves and synced them up to every song imaginable. And they all work.

Sure the star of the first live-action Pokémon movie can talk and solve crimes, but he’s also a dancing fiend that loves a good prank as much as his voice actor. Here’s the original video:

Video of POKÉMON Detective Pikachu: Full Picture

Yes, the ‘80s workout vibes are great. But it’s also such fertile meme ground that the internet had to offer up some remixes.

Here are our favorites:

Even the author of this story got in on the fun:

Others had their own Pokémon moves in mind:

One thing is certain: Ryan Reynolds has made it seem possible that every once in a while, those trolling all sorts of parts of the internet may stumble across a gem like this. Can the next Marvel sneak peek just be Thor raging on the dance floor?

Detective Pikachu hits theaters this weekend.