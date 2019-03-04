WIRE Buzz: Dev Patel joins Green Knight; Jes Macallan renews Legends of Tomorrow role; more

Today’s roundup of news features Legends of Tomorrow and a few projects focused on one legend of yesterday in particular — that of King Arthur. First, let’s deal with the new before going to the old.

The CW’s strangest Arrowverse show has bumped up a guest star to a series regular. According to Deadline, Jes Macallan’s Ava Sharpe will return as a series regular as the newly-minted Time Bureau director stays a prominent figure during Season 5 — which the network has already given the show.

Sharpe showed up as an agent back in Season 3, but has been increasingly important (to Sara in particular) since her arrival. Season four saw her first jump to series regular status, so her continued appearances throughout Season 5 should be no surprise to fans.

Legends of Tomorrow returns on April 1 with "Lucha de Apuestas".

Now, let’s talk King Arthur. Who cares about some kid who pulled the sword from the stone? Fans want to know about the Green Knight. Well, they’re in luck because Deadline also reports that Oscar-nominated actor Dev Patel is currently in talks to lead Green Knight, an A24 film from Pete’s Dragon director David Lowery that adapts the legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

The story, which is about Gawain’s anxiety-laden conflict with a legendary figure that ultimately becomes supernatural, is one of the more famous of the Arthurian legends and will become a “fantasy epic” under Lowery’s vision.

Finally, Netflix’s upcoming series Cursed has begun production. The show, which is also a reimagining of Arthurian legend, is about the Lady of the Lake that gave Arthur Excalibur...before she became the Lady of the Lake. Magic, young women, and medieval politics come to a head in this adaptation of the Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler YA book of the same name (that won’t even be released until this fall).

Katherine Langford will play the lead role of Nimue, with Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Daniel Sharman, Peter Mullan, Lily Newmark, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Sebastian Armesto, Emily Coates, Catherine Walker, and Billy Jenkins rounding out the cast.

Zetna Fuentes will direct the first two episodes as they begin filming Cursed this month in England and Wales. The Netflix show still has no premiere date.