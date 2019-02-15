Development: Amazon drops Lord of the Rings map; first look at Shudder's Creepshow; Episode IX wraps production

Latest Stories

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 15, 2019

Today’s development news is here to pique the interest of aspiring conspiracy theorists and others who relish poring over small amounts of data with the finest-toothed comb. From horror revivals to Lord of the Rings, there's plenty to study.

The mysterious and super expensive Lord of the Rings series coming to Amazon Prime from JD Payne and Patrick McKay has started to finally release information...but it’s all as vague and indecipherable as J.R.R. Tolkien’s songs. Today’s new addition is a virtual map of Middle-earth, which may provide some clues as to what part of the foundational fantasy novels will come to TV.

You can explore it by following the link in the below tweet:

While there’s still no word on when the series will be released, or even when fans will hear more news about it, there’re at least a few clues to be gleaned from the map. Some Twitter detectives have already started deciphering.

There’s information that supports the theory that the show will be a prequel, some ideas about runes and mountains that could shout-out the dwarves...what else did you find?

Next, horror streamer Shudder’s Creepshow released its first image from set thanks to The Walking Dead’s Greg Nicotero. Nicotero is executive producer on the new show, which will be a six-episode anthology that reimagines the ‘80s anthology film from Stephen King and George A. Romero. As well as including the photo, Nicotero’s Instagram post also confirms that the first episode has wrapped shooting.

Take a look:

Now that’s a throwback worthy of the original! The anthology will adapt stories from tons of horror authors, like King himself, Joe Hill, and even a few folks that aren't related to the King horror dynasty. Creepshow is set to debut on Shudder later this year.

Finally, in some of the first news about Star Wars: Episode IX's production, director J.J. Abrams confirmed that principal photography wrapped today. In a tweet today, Abrams said that "today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all."

Take a look:

While this is good news that the finale to the Skywalker saga is moving right along, this also gives the opportunity for fans to dig into the costumes of its leads. Oscar Isaac certainly looks different as Poe!

