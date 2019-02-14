Development: Doom Patrol previews opening credits; Mark Webb takes on Your Name; Transformers: Cyberverse rolls into Season 2

While Doom Patrol doesn't officially premiere until tomorrow night, the DC Universe YouTube account gave us a sneak peek at the show's opening title sequence. The batch of superpowered beings have always been equal parts support group and superhero team, and the opening credits lay into that in a big way.

While we get glimpses of each character throughout the minute-plus video, Brendan Fraser's Robotman is the most prominently featured. This makes sense, given he's arguably the show's main character — at least for the first few episodes.

Video of DC UNIVERSE | DOOM PATROL MAIN TITLES

The first episode of Doom Patrol premieres on DC Universe Friday, Feb. 15, with a new episode dropping each week through May 24.

Next up, Bad Robot's reimagining of the Japanese classic romantic fantasy Your Name has found a director. Marc Webb, who previously helmed 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, will direct the film, per a report from Deadline.

The new version will follow a young, rural Native American woman and a young man from Chicago as they discover they're able to intermittently swap bodies. After a disaster threatens everything, the two must journey to meet face to face in order to save their respective worlds.

Genki Kawamura, who produced the 2016 original, said that Webb was the first choice to helm this "refashioned interpretation of the film."

"Marc has a tremendous talent for telling great love stories, and in the same way moviegoers were captivated by the original film, we are certain Marc will engage fans of the original and an entirely new audience for these characters’ beautiful journey," explained Kawamura.

While it may seem like a Ghost in the Shell-esque whitewashing, Kawamura and company were insistent that this remake be told from a Western perspective.

Finally, the second season of the stand-alone series Transformers: Cyberverse shows off the awesome power of the Allspark in this first trailer. There's also the promise of a trial by combat between Optimus Prime and Megatron, who both get some major upgrades for the occasion.

Video of Transformers Cyberverse – Power of the Spark Season 2 Trailer

Along with all the iconic fan favorites we know and love, the trailer also introduces Cheetor. As the guardian of the Allspark, he's the one who pits Prime and Megatron against one another. We'll have to wait and see if he ends up with any allegiances toward the Autobots who are trying to save the Earth, or the Decepticons who are bent on destroying it.

Season 2 of Transformers: Cyberverse is expected to premiere this fall on the Cartoon Network.