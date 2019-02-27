Development: Infinity War leads Kids' Choice nominations; Puss in Boots 2 in the works; more

Earlier today, Nickelodeon announced the nominees for the annual Kids' Choice Awards and, it turns out, Marvel movies are incredibly popular.

Leading the nominations is Avengers: Infinity War with a whopping 10 nominations, and the Oscar-winning Black Panther came in second with five. As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, each will compete for Favorite Movie. Meanwhile, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation scored four nominations, including Favorite Animated Movie.

Other noteworthy nominees include Emilia Clarke, who's up for Favorite Butt-Kicker for her portrayal of Qira in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Her former Game of Thrones co-star Jason Momoa scored two for Aquaman, one for Favorite Actor and another for Favorite Superhero. In the latter category, he'll face some serious competition against several of the MCU's stalwarts, including (but not limited to) Chris Evans, Scarlett Johannson, and Robert Downey Jr.

For those who are curious as to how this will turn out, The Kids' Choice Awards will air on Saturday, March 23, at 8 p.m. DJ Khaled will host the event live from USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Next up, Puss in Boots is getting a sequel, and one of the three directors from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be at the helm. Deadline reports that filmmaker Bob Persichetti will direct the upcoming sequel to the 2011 Shrek spinoff.

Persichetti is an animation veteran with two decades of experience, including the first Puss in Boots, where he was credited with Head of Story, as well as providing the voice of Ohhh Cat.

The first Puss in Boots raked in more than $500 million worldwide, and ended up nominated for Best Animated Feature in the Oscars the following year, but lost to Rango.

The sequel does not have a release date at this time.

Finally, Hulu has made a move that might disrupt the streaming wars. Entertainment Weekly reports that the TV-centric streamer has officially lowered its basic subscription price from $7.99 a month to $5.99 a month — a reduction of about 25 percent.

It may not sound like much, but competition between streaming services has begun to heat up. In addition to Netflix, which just raised its basic subscription plan last month, there are competitors like Amazon, CBS All Access, and DC Universe. Then there are all those upcoming platforms from the likes of Disney, Apple, and Warner Bros. And they'll all be vying for audience's attention — and their subscription fees.

While Hulu has been around for more than a decade, it's only really gotten a foothold in the originals arena in recent years, thanks to hits like The Handmaid's Tale and Castle Rock, with more on the way. It also offers next-day airings of contemporary programs from networks and basic cable channels, which does give it an edge.

It's not all good news, though. Hulu Live TV, the streamer's cable alternative, has gone from $39.99 a month to $44.99 a month.

(via Entertainment Weekly)