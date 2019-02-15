Development: LEGO announces Jurassic World miniseries; Jumanji 3 starts shooting; and more

Another day, another genre development news roundup. Just before you take your lunch break, take a look at updates in the world of LEGO, Transformers, and Jumanji.

Today, LEGO announced a brand-new animated miniseries inspired by Universal's Jurassic World films. Across 13 episodes, LEGO Jurassic World: Legends of Isla Nublar (debuting later this year) will feature Claire, Owen, and a number of iconic dinos.

Credit: LEGO

Along with the miniseries announcement, LEGO also unveiled a first glimpse at four new sets that include three never-before-seen dinosaurs. The sets are titled: Dilophosaurus on the Loose, Baryonyx Face-Off: The Treasure Hunt, Triceratops Rampage, and T. rex vs Dino-Mech Battle.

Credit: LEGO

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was released in theaters last summer and like its predecessor, did over $1 billion at the global box office. Colin Trevorrow is returning to direct the third installment (he's penning the script with Emily Carmichael), which opens June 11, 2021.

After the immense success of the Bumblebee solo movie in November, Netflix is getting in on that sweet Transformers origin action.

According to Variety, the streaming giant has teamed up with Hasbro and Rooster Teeth for Transformers: War for Cybertron, an animated series set to debut in 2020.

“In this Transformers origin story, we will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before — to the delight of both existing fans and those coming to the franchise for the first time,” John Derderian, Netflix’s director of anime, told Variety.

FJ DeSanto (Transformers: Titans Return and Transformers: Power of the Primes) is locked in as showrunner while George Krstic (Megas XLR), Gavin Hignight (Transformers: Cyberverse), and Brandon Easton (Agent Carter, Transformers: Rescue Bots) have been tapped as writers. Polygon Pictures is handling the actual animation.

“We’re thrilled to work with Rooster Teeth’s new premium studio division to bring an all-new Transformers fan-oriented series to Netflix. Transformers has a rich history of great storytelling and War for Cybertron is an exciting new chapter in the Transformers Universe," said Tom Warner, Hasbro's SVP for the Transformers franchise.

Yesterday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed that Jumanji 3, the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, has officially kicked off production.

"Happy Valentines Day. Wanna play a game? Here we go....#StartOfProduction #JUMANJI@SevenBucksProd @SonyPictures," wrote the blockbuster actor on Twitter.

Jake Kasdan returns as director with a script by Welcome to the Jungle scribes, Jeff Pinker and Scott Rosenberg. In addition to Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas are reprising their roles as the in-game identities.

Newcomers to the sequel include: Danny Glover (Sorry to Bother You), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), and Danny DeVito (Dumbo).

Jumanji 3 hits theaters Dec. 13 of this year.