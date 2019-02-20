Latest Stories

The Lost Boys 1987 Warner Bros.
Development: Lost Boys lands Tyler Posey and Twilight director; Zach Woods orbits HBO space comedy
Mars Curiosity rover
How are we going to land on Mars without crashing and burning?
Game of Thrones Season 8 Jon and Daenerys
Objects in Space 2/20/19: Fear cuts deeper than swords
Pixar Kitbull via official YouTube 2019
Pixar’s Kitbull short will leave your animal-loving heart in the junkyard
Christian Long
Feb 20, 2019

The CW's upcoming remake of the '80s vampire classic The Lost Boys has started to take shape. Deadline reports that the network has started nailing down several cast members as well as a director for the pilot, which was first announced last month.

Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey and former Lost alum Kiele Sanchez have been tapped to play Michael Emerson and his mother, Lucy, respectively. Michael's brother, Sam, has yet to be cast. Like in director Joel Schumacher's original film, the Emerson family moves to sunny Santa Carla, a beautiful town that also happens to be overrun with effortlessly cool vampires.

tyler posey teen wolf

Tyler Posey in Teen Wolf (Credit: MTV)

Speaking of vampires, Medalion Rahimi and Dakota Shapiro have also landed key roles. Rahimi will play Stella, based on the film's character Star, and Shapiro will play David, the iconic vampire made famous by Kiefer Sutherland. 

Behind the camera, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke will helm the pilot, marking her return to vampire lore. Unfortunately, there's still no word on who will be playing the new version of the sexy sax man

(via Deadline)

zach woods hbo silicon valley

Zach Woods in Silicon Valley (Credit: HBO)

Next up, Zach Woods is headed to space. Deadline has word that the Silicon Valley favorite has been tapped for a lead role opposite Hugh Laurie in the new sci-fi comedy Avenue 5

The future-set space comedy is created, written, and executive produced by Armando Iannucci, the creator of HBO's Veep, which counts both Woods and Laurie as guest stars. 

Woods will play Matt Spencer, a customer service worker who's equal parts nihilist and nice guy riding out his final space cruise before a big promotion awaits him on Earth. He also fancies himself an entertainer but abandoned the dream long ago. Been there. 

HBO picked up the pilot back in 2017. Laurie's casting as ship captain Ryan Clark was initially announced back in August. 

(via Deadline)

