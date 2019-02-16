Development news: Junkie XL scoring Sonic, Bond 25 pushed back, Dune gets release date

This morning's roundup of genre development news includes updates on Sonic the Hedgehog, James Bond 25, and Denis Villeneuve's star-studded Dune.

Junkie XL, the DJ and composer known for his work on Mad Max: Fury Road, Deadpool, Wonder Woman, Mortal Engines, and Alita: Battle Angel, is scoring the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

The musician (real name, Tom Holkenborg) confirmed this during an interview with Film Music Magazine, saying:

"I can't say too much about it, except for that I'm working on it. I can say it's an incredibly-funny movie, it's really well put together, and it's extremely exciting to work on it. Like very exciting. For me ... it's a movie that has a completely different character than any of the movies that I've worked on."

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic stars Ben Schwartz (House of Lies) as the speedy, blue-tipped hedgehog, who will be brought to life via CGI. In the film, he'll team up with Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) to take down Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

The movie speeds into theaters Nov. 8.

The 25th James Bond movie continues to suffer setbacks as it was just pushed back two months, according to Variety. Instead of opening on February 14, 2020, the film will now be released on April 8, 2020. Currently untitled, it will be the first 007 feature to open outside of the summer since 1989's License to Kill with Timothy Dalton.

The project was in crisis mode during the late summer when Danny Boyle (Sunshine) bowed out over creative differences with the producers and star, Daniel Craig. To make matters worse, his script was canned; longtime Bond scribes, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, were brought in to conceive a new screenplay.

Cary Fukunaga (True Detective, Maniac) was eventually hired as Boyle's replacement. Principal photography kicks off March 4 and will reunite Craig with Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), and Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann).

After a slew of high-profile casting announcements, Denis Villeneuve's film adaptation of Dune has a firm release date of Nov. 20, 2020, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

Since Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy) was announced as the lead actor over the summer, a horde of insanely A-list celebs have joined him. Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible), Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War), Stellan Skarsgard (Thor), Charlotte Rampling (Red Sparrow), Javier Bardem (Skyfall), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: Episode IX), and Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home) are all co-starring.

Based on Frank Herbert's classic 1965 sci-fi novel, Villeneuve's version will be the first film adaptation since David Lynch's Dune in 1984. The book (and some of its sequels) did get turned into two television miniseries over the years, both of them aired by Sci Fi. Villeneuve was the perfect hiring choice as he proved himself capable of directing a sprawling science fiction epic with Blade Runner 2049.