Oh, hell: Alan Tudyk steals the show as a corporate-minded Satan in wicked trailer for SYFY's 'Devil May Care'

It's not a sin to laugh at the new trailer Devil May Care — the latest addition to SYFY's mature animation block known as TZGZ. Created by Douglas Goldstein (an alum of Adult Swim's Robot Chicken), the new series marks a SYFY double-dip for the incomparable Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), who voices a CEO-inspired take on Satan in this madcap tale about a social media manager named Beans (played by Asif Ali) working as Lucifer's personal assistant in the Underworld. It promises to be a Hell of a good time.

Evil cats, strange erotica, and more await you in the trailer below:

Video of TZGZ on SYFY | Devil May Care Trailer | SYFY

"Alan made Devil possible, really," Goldstein told Animation Scoop. "On the page, Devil is not 'evil,' but he’s got this detached 'boss from Hell' attitude with childlike spontaneity. Someone who is an ass and fun at the same time. When Alan came aboard, I described all this and he got it in a millisecond. It was insane. I was like 'OK I guess I don’t have to work as hard writing the scripts because Alan’s making it great for me.”

"I tried to think what a young guy would bring from his time on Earth that might be new-ish to Devil," continued Goldstein about the character of Beans, "and the fact that Devil wants Hell to be as cool as possible made the whole social media thing click. Social media turned out to be so much worse than anyone thought it could be, it’s a perfect addition to Hell’s crazy society."

Also featuring the voice talents of Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Fred Tatasciore (Kid Cosmic), the show is executive-produced by Goldstein; Amanda Miller of PSYOP (Miller also helped develop the project); and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina of Titmouse.

Devil May Care arrives on SYFY this coming Saturday, Feb. 6. at midnight.