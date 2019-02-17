Latest Stories

DEVILMAN crybaby
Devilman Crybaby, My Hero Academia, and Attack on Titan win big at Crunchyroll's 3rd Annual Anime Awards
DEVILMAN crybaby

Devilman Crybaby, My Hero Academia, and Attack on Titan win big at Crunchyroll's 3rd Annual Anime Awards

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 17, 2019

Last night, Crunchyroll (a subscription service for anime fans) announced the winners of its third annual Anime Awards, which were presented by Devil May Cry 5.

Devilman Crybaby, which made its debut on Netflix early last month, took home the top honor of Anime of the Year. The series centers around Akira Fudo, who teams up with a demon to become Devilman in order to repel an invasion of other demons that want to take over the Earth. 

My Hero Academia was the biggest winner of the evening with five big victories for Best Antagonist, Best Boy, Best VA: English, Best Film, and Best Fight Scene.

Because Devil May Cry 5 sponsored the event, two limited edition Xbox Ones with skins inspired by the game were given away during the ceremony. 

Devil May Cry 5 Xbox One skin

Credit: Crunchyroll

Attack on Titan (Best Ending Sequence), Dragon Ball Super (Best Continuing Series), Violet Evergarden (Best Animation), and That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime (Best Protagonist) were some of the other winners at the Anime Awards.

Masahiko Minami, president and producer of Bones Inc., received the ceremony's Industry Icon Award, "which recognizes influential figures who have meaningfully contributed to the art and industry of anime," per the official release obtained by SYFY WIRE.

For the full list of winners, click here.

Elizabeth Rayne
Jan 8, 2019
Elizabeth Rayne
Susan Cheng
Dec 31, 2018
Josh Weiss
Dec 16, 2018
