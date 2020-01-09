FX's Devs drops first trippy trailer for sci-fi favorite Alex Garland's TV debut

Alex Garland, the idiosyncratic writer/director behind such genre favorites as Ex Machina and Annihilation, is coming to TV with the Hulu miniseries Devs. The eight-episode miniseries comes fully written and directed by Garland and explores some of his pet themes: cutting-edge technology, death, and mystery. Now fans have a first trailer to sink their teeth into in order to start solving this high concept weirdness.

Releasing the trailer at the TCAs, FX notes that the show is a “closed-ended” project that should offer a “gripping resolution” to those sticking with it throughout its run. Now take a look at its first tease and prepare to be mind-boggled:

Gorgeous and strange, with some familiar-looking locales to fans familiar with Garland’s previous work, Devs is such a mysterious show that even its title is one of the unknown factors. These are all up for solving by Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), a software engineer working at Amaya, as she works to figure out what the company’s CEO, Forest (Nick Offerman), has to do with her boyfriend’s death and the top-secret development division of the company, Devs.

Joined by a cast including Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, and Alison Pill (who gets plenty of screentime in the trailer), Mizuno will be tackling issues of predetermination and quantum computing soon for sci-fi fans all over.

Devs hits Hulu on March 5.