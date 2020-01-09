Latest Stories

Week in Fan Theories Jan 9
Tag: Movies
Fan Theory Madness: The J.J. Cut, Chewbacca's medal, and a super-evil Doctor Strange
NASA Galaxy
Tag: Science
Stare into the cosmic core of NASA's detailed new Milky Way galaxy image
Spike Jonze Her
Tag: Fangrrls
Spike Jonze's Her: A utopian future or a dystopian one
Avenue 5
Tag: TV
HBO's Avenue 5 is a galactic good time, but can't quite hit cosmic comedic heights of Veep, say critics
Devs - Sonoya Mizuno
More info i
Photo: FX Networks
Tag: TV
Tag: News

FX's Devs drops first trippy trailer for sci-fi favorite Alex Garland's TV debut

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jan 9, 2020

Alex Garland, the idiosyncratic writer/director behind such genre favorites as Ex Machina and Annihilation, is coming to TV with the Hulu miniseries Devs. The eight-episode miniseries comes fully written and directed by Garland and explores some of his pet themes: cutting-edge technology, death, and mystery. Now fans have a first trailer to sink their teeth into in order to start solving this high concept weirdness.

Releasing the trailer at the TCAs, FX notes that the show is a “closed-ended” project that should offer a “gripping resolution” to those sticking with it throughout its run. Now take a look at its first tease and prepare to be mind-boggled:

More Devs

Sarah Paulson American Horror Story
FX boss says American Horror Story renewal ‘just felt right,’ teases Devs, Y: The Last Man
Nick Offerman Devs
WIRE Buzz: Devs heads to Hulu; Ben Mendelsohn weighs in on Spidey deal; more

Gorgeous and strange, with some familiar-looking locales to fans familiar with Garland’s previous work, Devs is such a mysterious show that even its title is one of the unknown factors. These are all up for solving by Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), a software engineer working at Amaya, as she works to figure out what the company’s CEO, Forest (Nick Offerman), has to do with her boyfriend’s death and the top-secret development division of the company, Devs.

Joined by a cast including Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, and Alison Pill (who gets plenty of screentime in the trailer), Mizuno will be tackling issues of predetermination and quantum computing soon for sci-fi fans all over.

Devs hits Hulu on March 5.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Devs
Tag: FX
Tag: Alex Garland
Tag: Trailers