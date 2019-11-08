WIRE Buzz: Devs heads to Hulu; Ben Mendelsohn weighs in on Spidey deal; more

Devs, the sci-fi tech thriller from writer/director Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation), will no longer air on FX. Instead, the miniseries will debut exclusively on Hulu in March of 2020, writes The Hollywood Reporter. This move is part of a new partnership between the network and streaming platform (both of them owned by Disney) called "FX on Hulu."

Starring Sonoya Mizuno and Nick Offerman, Devs is about a Silicon Valley employee who stumbles upon a vast and deadly conspiracy at her company. The project consists of eight hourlong episodes, which Garland found more appealing than a two-hour movie.

“On a personal level, I thought, ‘Maybe television is a better home for me.’ And on a writing level, I wanted the eight hours," he said at this year's New York Comic Con. "I feel like everything I have learned up to this point, I have put into the show. I couldn’t love it more.”

Also debuting in March, FX on Hulu will be like the HBO Go for FX originals. It will house all seasons of shows like American Horror Story, The Strain, and What We Do in the Shadows.

"We’re thrilled to have Hulu as our streaming partner with the creation of FX on Hulu, which will be the best and most complete representation of the FX brand, finally putting us on equal footing with competitors like HBO," FX CEO John Landgraf said in a statement to THR, adding that the move "will allow us to expand FX’s original programming lineup."

Recently chatting with U.K.'s Metro, Ben Mendelsohn (who played Talos, leader of the Skrulls, in the MCU) offered up his thoughts on the recent controversy over the big-screen rights to Spider-Man (currently portrayed by Tom Holland).

"I think what happens in these things is, most of the time, cooler heads prevail. Sometimes we end up in a situation which feels like it’s going to be the lead up to World War I," he said. "But sh**, man. You can’t lose Spider-Man from the Marvel universe. He’s one of their absolute motherf***ing porn stars. Boy, I could name 30 that you could quite comfortably lose before you start thinking about losing Spider-Man. In fact, I cannot think of a single character who’s more important to Marvel than Spider-Man. You’ve got Hulk, you’ve got Thor ... none of them are as important as Spider-Man. None of them."

Over the summer, it seemed like Peter Parker would be unceremoniously yanked out the MCU when Disney and Sony couldn't reach an agreement over producing credit and box office profits. Luckily, the two parties were able to reconcile their differences, allowing for the famous wall-crawler to appear in another MCU film as well as a third solo movie in 2021.

"It would have been a disaster," added Mendelsohn, referring to the possibility of Spider-Man's exit from Marvel Studios.

The Captain Marvel alum made a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home, revealing that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) were actually being impersonated by Skrulls while the real Fury was off in space.

In a touching guest piece for TIME, Billie Lourd wrote about her late mother, Carrie Fisher. At the end of the article, Lourd talks about Fisher's role as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which was made possible by eight minutes of unused footage from 2017's The Force Awakens.

"About a year [after my mother's passing], J.J. called me into his office to talk about the plans for Leia. We both agreed she was too important to be written off in the classic Star Wars introductory scroll," writes Lourd, also touching on the fact that Episode IX was really meant to be Leia's movie. "What I hadn’t known — and what J.J. told me that day — was that there was footage of my mom that they had collected over the years that hadn’t made it into the movies, footage that J.J. told me would be enough to write an entire movie around. It was like she had left us a gift that would allow Leia’s story to be completed. I was speechless."

Abrams then asked Lourd if she'd be willing to reprise her role of Lt. Connix in the saga. While Lourd was on the fence, she ended up coming back for one last ride to the galaxy far, far away.

"I said yes for her — for my mom. For Leia. For everyone Leia means so much to. For everyone Leia gives strength to. For my future kids, so someday they’ll have one more movie to watch that Mommy and Grandma were in together. So they can ask me about the lady — now ladies — in the TV and tell me to turn it down because it’s too loud."

The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on Dec. 20.