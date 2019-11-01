WIRE Buzz: Diablo IV launch trailer; Overwatch 2 announced; Avatar at Disney+ launch

Gamers should prepare for an injection straight into their veins because Blizzard officially announced Diablo IV at Blizzcon today. The gaming company behind Hearthstone, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft has been cooking on the latest iteration of their grindy, hack-and-slashing, third-person dungeon-crawling franchise for a while, but with the newly released launch trailer, they welcome fans back to Hell.

Check it out:

Video of Diablo IV Announce Cinematic | By Three They Come

The nine-minute cinematic certainly sets a horrific mood for the game, which follows up 2012's Diablo III and its various add-ons, patches, and expansions. According to the official synposis, "Diablo IV takes place many years after the events of Diablo III, after millions have been slaughtered by the actions of the High Heavens and Burning Hells alike. In the vacuum of power, a legendary name resurfaces."

That name? Lilith. You may know her as the demonic mother of deceit.

The game will retain its PvP and solo RPG capabilities, this time offering classes of Barbarian, Sorceress, and Druid up for customization. More could be coming in future announcements. Until then, fans can simply bask in the Gothic glory and check out the gameplay:

Video of Diablo IV Gameplay Trailer

Diablo IV hits PC, Xbox One and PS4 when it eventually launches.

Blizzard kept the hits rolling today as it officially announced a sequel to Overwatch. Overwatch 2 has suffered plenty of leaks in the past few months, but Blizzcon allowed the gaming company to spread its news with a heartfelt trailer.

Take a look:

Video of Overwatch 2 Announce Cinematic | “Zero Hour”

It's been a day for long trailers. The eight-minute video, featuring Mei, Winston, and Tracer facing down some extremists (and one giant robot), culminates in an Avengers-level team-up with all the characters from the first game and some new faces, like Echo. A gameplay trailer showed off some of the new modes, maps, and more coming to the team-based first-person shooter:

Video of Overwatch 2 Gameplay Trailer

Gamers will head to new locales like Toronto as they play through a new-to-the-series story mode, with plenty of PvE missions (and a new engine) keeping the non-competitive gameplay fresh. Added customization options as characters level up their abilities will also expand upon the series' more standard FPS options.

Overwatch 2 does not yet have a release date.

Finally, as the streaming wars heat up this November, the coming battle between newcomers Apple TV+ and Disney+ just had a new weapon shift the tide. While Disney+ doesn't launch until the middle of the month, the service has been flexing its muscles and showing off the extensive library of content that will drop alongside its debut. Now, thanks to James Cameron, fans have another giant property to look forward to.

Cameron appeared in a video personally announcing that Avatar would launch with Disney+ on Nov. 12 — the first step in the franchise's world domination plan as multiple giant sequels loom on the horizon.

Check it out:

Not only is Avatar's place on the streamer good for the franchise, getting it reintroduced to fans that may have cooled on the film since its premiere, while giving Disney+ the first and second highest-grossing films ever — as long as Avengers: Endgame is in the library.

Disney+ drops on Nov. 12.