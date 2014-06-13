Did a casting breakdown just reveal the Justice League movie's Big Bad?

There’s a new agency grid making the rounds, recapping some of the roles that have already been filled in DC’s upcoming Justice League film — as well as a few we haven’t heard about until now.

The Wrap reporter Jeff Sneider has revealed a snippet from an “agency grid” showing open casting slots for Martian Manhunter and Max Lord. Oh, and apparently it lists famed DC badass Darkseid as the main villain for the eventual team-up film.

Though he’s never gotten much love on the big screen, Manhunter is a major player in the Justice League comics — so it makes sense he’ll show up in some capacity. Max Lord, who is often portrayed as a shrewd businessman who plays a critical role in the formation of the Justice League, also fits.

No Martian Manhunter in JUSTICE LEAGUE? Not according to this agency grid, which lists DARKSEID as the villain... pic.twitter.com/lLwFwkXLkv — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) June 12, 2014

As for Darkseid? You had to think director Zack Snyder would want to pull out the big guns to force all these heroes together, and he represents one of the biggest threats in the DC comic canon. He’s been duking it out with the Justice League since the 1970s, and he’s a pretty obvious choice to serve as the Big Bad here.

Obviously, take it all with a grain of salt until something official hits. But if that massive DC film plan is to be believed, the company is already deep into planning and preproduction on a lot of these projects — so it makes sense these details would start trickling out about now.

(Via The Wrap)