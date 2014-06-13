Latest Stories

Dark Phoenix funeral
Movies
Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg explains why it was time to kill one of the most popular X-Men
Fear the Walking Dead Season 5
TV
The Walking Dead's second spin-off in 'active development,' says AMC boss
CLark Gregg Coulson Agents of SHIELD
TV
Clark Gregg says Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will likely end after Season 7
Archie married life 10th cover
Comics
Exclusive: Check in on Archie's marriages on their 10th anniversary
GalleryChar_1900x900_Darkseid_52ab801415d624.66457186.jpg

Did a casting breakdown just reveal the Justice League movie's Big Bad?

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jun 13, 2014

There’s a new agency grid making the rounds, recapping some of the roles that have already been filled in DC’s upcoming Justice League film — as well as a few we haven’t heard about until now.

The Wrap reporter Jeff Sneider has revealed a snippet from an “agency grid” showing open casting slots for Martian Manhunter and Max Lord. Oh, and apparently it lists famed DC badass Darkseid as the main villain for the eventual team-up film.

Though he’s never gotten much love on the big screen, Manhunter is a major player in the Justice League comics — so it makes sense he’ll show up in some capacity. Max Lord, who is often portrayed as a shrewd businessman who plays a critical role in the formation of the Justice League, also fits.

As for Darkseid? You had to think director Zack Snyder would want to pull out the big guns to force all these heroes together, and he represents one of the biggest threats in the DC comic canon. He’s been duking it out with the Justice League since the 1970s, and he’s a pretty obvious choice to serve as the Big Bad here.

Obviously, take it all with a grain of salt until something official hits. But if that massive DC film plan is to be believed, the company is already deep into planning and preproduction on a lot of these projects — so it makes sense these details would start trickling out about now.

What do you think? Do you hope this is true?

(Via The Wrap)

justice league
Darkseid
DC Comics
Martian Manhunter

