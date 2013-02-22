Did a prop sighting just give away the plot of Transformers 4?

Wait, did a throwaway line in a story about movie props just give away the super-secret plot to Michael Bay’s Transformers 4? Maybe.

NPR recently did a story looking to how props are archived and recycled for films, and along the way they talked to Transformers set decorator Rosemary Brandenburg. Turns out another movie was shopping for some props, but they couldn’t use the AllSpark Cube featured in the first Transformers, because it might pop up in the upcoming non-reboot.

But wait, the AllSpark was destroyed in the first film way back in 2007, and only showed up in the form of a few shards in the sequel. So how could the AllSpark reappear?

There was a recent comic-book storyline dubbed Transformers: The Reign of Starscream that focused on the Decepticon’s efforts to build a new AllSpark, which is a massive energy source for the race of alien robots. It looks like Bay might tap into the story as inspiration for his sequel.

Here’s an excerpt from the article:

"Some people call it the MacGuffin of the movie, which means the thing that drives the plot," says Rosemary Brandenburg, the set decorator on that film, who is now returning to work on the new Transformers, starring Mark Wahlberg.

A little movie factoid: The AllSpark Cube was technically a prop in the first Transformers, because an actor actually touched and even ran with it. Brandenburg thinks the cube might make a reappearance in Transformers 4 as set decoration. It's too early to tell. But archivist Randall Thropp says that unfortunately, she can't take the AllSpark and use it in the film.

So, if Bay plans on using the AllSpark again, it could mean he’s taking some pieces from the Starscream storyline for the new film. Of course, he could always be going in a different direction, but it's not uncommon for the films to borrow some broad plot points from the comics. This is a definite possibility.

What do you think? Is this what Bay has been working on?

(Comic Book Movie via NPR)