Did these Suicide Squad set pics reveal Common as DC villain the Tattooed Man?

When Common (Hell on Wheels) was cast in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, no one knew who he’d be playing, and we were left scratching our heads when he was MIA in the first official cast photo. Now a few pics have emerged clearly showing the rapper/actor on set and in costume, sporting some very telling tattoos.

POSSIBLE SPOILERS BELOW

According to Comic Book, it would appear that Common will be playing Abel Tarrant, aka the Tattooed Man. Tarrant is a reinvention of a classic Green Lantern villain who uses ink with mysterious chemicals in order to tattoo himself. He is then able to bring those tattoos to life and manipulate them, using them as offensive/defensive weapons and allies. The character became a member of the Suicide Squad at one point in the comic books, before he betrayed them.

If you look closely at the pics, it looks like Common may have a snake tattooed on his head (see the second pic below, on the left side of his head). He also has facial piercings that are very similar to those Tattooed Man sports in the post-Infinite Crisis DC Comics. Check it out:

And here's the comic-book version:

For a better look, head on over to Just Jared. What do you think? Is Common playing Abel Tarrant, aka the Tattooed Man in Suicide Squad? The film is set to hit theaters on Aug. 5, 2016.

