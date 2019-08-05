Did you catch Ming-Na Wen’s Mulan easter egg in the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. finale?

Though most Marvel fans know her as the butt kicking Agent May on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Ming-Na Wen has a long history at Disney. Before she was kicking butt for Coulson, she was kicking butt in the animated tale Mulan. So did you notice the nod she gave to her old role in the season finale?

The S.H.I.E.L.D. season finale aired this past weekend, and found the team trying to stop an alien creature from opening a portal that would’ve allowed her to take over the world. Not surprisingly, it involved a whole lot of fighting — and in one scene Wen’s Agent May gets her hands of a sword. You know, the same weapon Mulan used in the 1998 animated feature.

A keen-eyed fan noticed May’s sword stance looked very similar to the one struck by Mulan, and Wen chimed in to confirm it was intentional — just a little easter egg for fans and a nod to her former role. You know things are getting deeper when we’re not just getting Marvel easter eggs; but deep cut Disney easter eggs, too.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns next season for its final run, while Disney is actually rebooting Mulan as a live action film in 2020.

Did you catch the Mulan nod during the episode? Excited for more Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (and Mulan)?