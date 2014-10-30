Latest Stories

G. Willow Wilson discusses her historical fantasy epic The Bird King
Firefly: The Ghost Machine
Tag: Movies
First look: Titan Books expands Joss Whedon's universe with two new Firefly releases
Jon Cryer Lex Luthor
Tag: TV
Jon Cryer's Lex Luthor blames Superman for his crimes in Supergirl footage
Adam Mason on Black Antenna set
Tag: Movies
Alice in Chains is making a sci-fi movie, and here are the first two chapters
o-THE-FLASH-facebook.jpg

Did you catch this nifty Justice League easter egg buried in The CW's Flash?

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Oct 30, 2014

Keen-eyed DC fans might’ve noticed this little tidbit about The CW’s new Flash series already, but did you know the set designer snuck in an awesome little Justice League nod?

Entertainment Tonight spoke with head production designer Tyler Harron about the look and feel of Central City — especially the throwback-cool, 1940s-inspired police department. As fans already know, the department is framed around a massive, golden sculpture featuring the Greek gods. But did you notice those “gods” are actually representative of superheroes?

While designing the massive sculpture, Harron decided to covertly turn the Greek pantheon into DC’s pantheon to have a little fun with the set:

“When I found out that I was going to do this show, this was the first thing that I designed. I’ve always been a huge DC fan and so it was really easy for me to say that I need to put this one Easter egg in here. All of the sets were based off of this…I wanted to do a deco [themed] set and [the sculpting style of] bas-relief in the deco era was rampant and so was the Greek mythology in their sculptures. So I said I'd like to put in an Easter egg that represents all each one of the Justice League members.”

If you need a little help with the below photo, there is: Superman as Zeus (Jupiter), Batman as Hades (Pluto), Wonder Woman as Hera (Juno), the Flash as Hermes (Mercury), Green Arrow as Apollo, Aquaman as Poseidon (Neptune) and the Green Lantern as Hephaestus (Vulcan).

Check out the full sculpture below and let us know what you think:


(Via Entertainment Tonight)

Tag: The Flash
Tag: justice league
Tag: DC Comics

