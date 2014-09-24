Did you catch this huge blink-and-you'll-miss-it easter egg in S.H.I.E.L.D.'s season premiere?

The ratings might’ve been a disappointment, but the season two premiere of ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was surprisingly awesome — and even snuck in a massive easter egg that was easy to miss.

Ahead of launching a prequel spinoff series later this fall with Agent Carter, Hayley Atwell and some of the Howling Commandos popped up in a flashback scene to open the season premiere to set a new arc about a mysterious 0-8-4.

Carter’s team raids a HYDRA base, where they box up the mysterious artifact that goes on to cause Coulson’s new-look S.H.I.E.L.D. (and poor Agent Hartley) a boatload of problems in the modern-day era. That throwback intro for the mysterious artifact was cool enough, but there’s apparently a really big additional tidbit most viewers didn’t notice.

If you were paying very close attention before they locked up that weird little metal thingie, you'd see that Dum Dum Dugan (Neal McDonough) peeks inside another crate that Carter slams shut before he can open it. But, we do get a peek inside for just a split second. So what’s there? The arm of a blue alien that looks extremely familiar for those who watched season one.

You know, the big mystery alien that spawned that mysterious resurrection fluid that is now pumping through the veins of at least two of our beloved team members? Yeah, that guy. When asked about the potentially huge easter egg, producer Jeph Loeb had this to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“I think you know us well enough to know that we don’t put anything there by accident.”

So what could it mean? For one thing, it seems we’ll definitely be digging deeper into the blue alien mystery, which most fans theorize is a Kree. But, if the body has been kicking around Earth since the 1940s (or much longer, depending on how long HYDRA had it) that adds a whole new layer to the mix. Were ancient aliens kicking around Earth in the Marvel-verse? Was it a fluke crash landing?

We don’t know, but now we’re dying to find out. Did you catch the shot when watching the premiere last night?

