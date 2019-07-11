Diego Luna on resurrecting Cassian Andor for Disney+: Star Wars ‘left a very deep mark on me’

Despite the incredible bravery exhibited by the rag-tag group of Rebellion heroes, including Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), in Gareth Edwards’ Rogue One (2016), their final act sacrifices were a major bummer for fans who fell in love with the new characters that set the table for Star Wars: A New Hope. As it turns out, it was just as sad for the actors involved, as Diego Luna recently told SYFY WIRE.

“When I saw the film the first time, I was so disappointed at the end,” Luna admitted. “And not because of the film,” the actor clarified.

Luna said watching the final film was when he really processing that Andor and Erso’s suicide mission on Scarif to collect the Death Star blueprints was the end of his time to play in the Star Wars universe…or, so he thought at the time.

“My son said, ‘But that's it, Dad. Right? That's it,’” the actor recounted about his post screening dialogue with his then eight-year old. “And I go, ‘Well, yes. That's the thing about this film.’ Even though I knew, and I understood, I think that's the moment where I really got it. I really realized that a character I loved, and a universe I couldn't care more about [was done]. But the tone of our film, it pays honor to, I believe, the best times of this universe. And obviously, I say the best because it's when I was open and ready to receive that. Those [Star Wars] films left a very deep mark on me, as [the] audience, and as a filmmaker.”

​​​​​However, as all good Star Wars geeks know, in November 2018 Disney and Lucasfilm announced they were developing a Disney+ streaming series prequel about Cassian Andor and his reprogrammed, Empire murder-bot,, played by Alan Tudyk.

Prior to the public announcement, Luna said he was asked by producers if he wanted to participate and it brought back all his feels regarding Andor’s untold stories in the Rebellion. And he was thrilled the television medium was where Lucasfilm wanted to expand upon Andor’s back story.

“[TV is] where you have time to develop, to see characters and do stuff that film won't allow us,” Luna said. “And, I think the proximity, sometimes, with the audience becomes so much more profound; the connection.”

He’s also more than a little excited to reunite with scene-mate, Alan Tudyk, who wore a mo-cap suit as K-2SO in Rogue One to be a part of the ensemble cast. “That dynamic with Alan was so special, and it's going to be fun to keep playing,” Luna teases.

The as-yet untitled Cassian Andor Disney+ series is expected to premiere sometime in 2020.