Diesel + Cooper bring the voice skills in 10+ mins of behind-the-scenes Guardians footage

Marvel has unleashed nearly 12 minutes of cool behind-the-scenes footage from Guardians of the Galaxy, showing A-list voice actors Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper in action.



There’s a lot of explosive action in the B-roll footage, mostly taken from the scene when our beloved space idiots are sent to prison in fetching yellow prison garbs. Lots more running around, being thrown about, some awesome action sequences from Dave Bautista as Drax, and some cool space ship stuff with Chris Pratt who plays Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, and Zoe Saldana as Gamora.

We also get a peek at Lee Pace as Ronan the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Glenn Close as Nova Prime.

What’s also very cool about this video is that we get to watch Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel voice their little hearts out for Rocket Racoon and Groot. You just have to admire the passion they're putting into it. Pretty awesome stuff.

Guardians of the Galaxy will hit theatres on August 1.

