Director of Stephen King's upcoming IT reboot on finding the perfect Pennywise

For many of us easily petrified by Pennywise the Clown from Stephen King's novel IT, news of a new remake being resurrected might not make you leap for joy. But director Cary Fukunaga (True Detective, Jane Eyre) is not shying from his quest to locate the ideal Pennywise, trying to best the benchmark set by Tim Curry in the 1990 TV mini-series. Curry's performance as the evil clown who spouts profanities from bathroom drains and lures children to their deaths is one of the most iconic of King's crazy creations, and topping what the Rocky Horror madman did with the role is a tall task.

In an interview with Portuguese newspaper El Globo, Fukunaga chats about the progress of the modernized screenplay, written with David Kajganich and Chase Palmer, and the maniacal manhunt to fill the floppy shoes of his new Pennywise:

I've been in this project for about five years. I had already read versions of the script but nothing felt right. Everybody tried to put too much into it, telling it from the perspective of the adult and the child in a two-hour movie. It didn't fit. So I decided to throw it all away and start from scratch. This will be my first movie in the U.S. and I'm still trying to find the perfect guy to play Pennywise. It's really good to know Stephen King likes what we did. We changed names, dates and dynamics, but the spirit is similar to what he'd like to see in cinemas, I think.

Fukunaga's IT begins filming sometime this summer. Though it's almost hard to imagine anyone else playing the balloon-toting Pennywise, who are your top picks to play the hellish clown?

(Via Den of Geek)