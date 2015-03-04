Latest Stories

The Flash Cicada
Tag: TV
There’s a new and much more dangerous Cicada in town in the latest Flash
bb1_110_04162018_ea_0064
Tag: Podcast
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 10: Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, and more finish the season with 'The Washington Merry-Go Round'
Nos4a2 Charlie Manx Zachary Quinto
Tag: TV
SXSW: Zachary Quinto sees his 135-year-old NOS4A2 character as a 'wounded child'
gettyimages-113517956
Tag: Movies
William J. Creber, art director of iconic 1960's Planet of the Apes films, dies age 87
Pennywise_the_Dancing_Clown.png

Director of Stephen King's upcoming IT reboot on finding the perfect Pennywise

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 4, 2015

For many of us easily petrified by Pennywise the Clown from Stephen King's novel IT, news of a new remake being resurrected might not make you leap for joy. But director Cary Fukunaga (True Detective, Jane Eyre) is not shying from his quest to locate the ideal Pennywise, trying to best the benchmark set by Tim Curry in the 1990 TV mini-series. Curry's performance as the evil clown who spouts profanities from bathroom drains and lures children to their deaths is one of the most iconic of King's crazy creations, and topping what the Rocky Horror madman did with the role is a tall task.  

In an interview with Portuguese newspaper El Globo, Fukunaga chats about the progress of the modernized screenplay, written with David Kajganich and Chase Palmer, and the maniacal manhunt to fill the floppy shoes of his new Pennywise:

I've been in this project for about five years.  I had already read versions of the script but nothing felt right. Everybody tried to put too much into it, telling it from the perspective of the adult and the child in a two-hour movie. It didn't fit. So I decided to throw it all away and start from scratch. This will be my first movie in the U.S. and I'm still trying to find the perfect guy to play Pennywise. It's really good to know Stephen King likes what we did. We changed names, dates and dynamics, but the spirit is similar to what he'd like to see in cinemas, I think.

Fukunaga's IT begins filming sometime this summer.  Though it's almost hard to imagine anyone else playing the balloon-toting Pennywise, who are your top picks to play the hellish clown?

(Via Den of Geek)

Tag: It
Tag: Stephen King

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: It
Tag: Stephen King
P Diddy Pennywise
Pennywise may be in between It chapters, but he’s not done scaring the bejeezus out of people
Josh Weiss
Oct 25, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Castle Rock
Tag: Hulu
Castle Rock on Hulu
Exclusive: Unused title designs, the evolution to create Castle Rock's stunning title sequence
Josh Weiss
Oct 8, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: It
Tag: It: Chapter Two
Bill-Skarsgard-as-Pennywise-in-Stephen-Kings-IT-copy.jpg
Everything we know about It: Chapter Two (so far)
James Grebey
Sep 19, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Castle Rock
Tag: Stephen King
Castle Rock
10 Stephen King characters we'd love to see in Castle Rock Season 2
Matthew Jackson
Sep 13, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0