Latest Stories

Helen Sloan - HBO (5)
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 4/20/19: Nothing lasts
Most Important Avenger The Hulk
Tag: Movies
Hulk is the most important Avenger
Knowing_Cage_train
Tag: Fangrrls
Knowing and my own crisis of faith
peggy-carter-3
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 04/20

fileL1Hjvo

Binary Data fileL1Hjvo

The disco era lives in 1st campy cool trailer for retro sci-fi comedy Space Station 76

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jul 23, 2014

In space, no one can hear when you run out of gas.   Luckily for starship commanders thirsting for engine juice, there's Omega 76, a cosmic refueling station with a grumpy, quirky astronaut crew featuring Patrick Wislon, Liv Tyler, Matt Bomer and Marisa Coughlin.

Think Dark Star with retro gas pumps.  Directed by Jack Plotnick, Space Station 76 has a funky indie flair and hipster production design that celebrates all the excess, attitude and allure of the swingin' '70s.  

Slip on your brown bell-bottomed spacesuit and take a peek.

Here's the official synopsis:

Space Station 76 is a comedic drama about a group of people (and several robots) living on a space station in a 1970’s-version of the future. When a new Assistant Captain arrives, she inadvertently ignites tensions among the crew, prompting them to confront their darkest secrets. Barely contained lust, jealousy, and anger all bubble to the surface, becoming just as dangerous as the asteroid that’s heading right for them.

(Via Collider)

Tag: Space Station 76
Tag: Matt Bomer
Tag: Liv Tyler

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: