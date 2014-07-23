The disco era lives in 1st campy cool trailer for retro sci-fi comedy Space Station 76

In space, no one can hear when you run out of gas. Luckily for starship commanders thirsting for engine juice, there's Omega 76, a cosmic refueling station with a grumpy, quirky astronaut crew featuring Patrick Wislon, Liv Tyler, Matt Bomer and Marisa Coughlin.

Think Dark Star with retro gas pumps. Directed by Jack Plotnick, Space Station 76 has a funky indie flair and hipster production design that celebrates all the excess, attitude and allure of the swingin' '70s.

Slip on your brown bell-bottomed spacesuit and take a peek.

Here's the official synopsis:

Space Station 76 is a comedic drama about a group of people (and several robots) living on a space station in a 1970’s-version of the future. When a new Assistant Captain arrives, she inadvertently ignites tensions among the crew, prompting them to confront their darkest secrets. Barely contained lust, jealousy, and anger all bubble to the surface, becoming just as dangerous as the asteroid that’s heading right for them.



(Via Collider)