Discover the hidden Easter eggs of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The lights of Broadway may have dimmed for now, but the magic remains at The Lyric Theatre. When the coronavirus crisis has passed, fans will once again be able to catch the two-part play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. But this isn't simply another chapter in J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World. Visitors who come to The Lyric will be able to catch more than just a show.

Although The Lyric has been a NYC institution since 1998, the theater's owners offered the producers of the play a rare opportunity to completely redesign the interior. That's why their Harry Potter easter eggs are truly next level. And it starts with the carpet beneath your feet. The red carpet may not fly, but it does feature the iconography from the series like the Hogwarts "H" and the Sword of Gryffindor. Even the House Banners in Hogwarts were given subtle redesigns to bring out the animal aspects of each house symbol.

Should you feel the need to relieve yourself during The Cursed Child's epic run time, even the restroom experience at The Lyric embraces the Potter aesthetic. In this case, the surrounding walls are painted to resemble the Forbidden Forest located beyond the safety of Hogwarts' walls. Fortunately, there are no giant spiders lurking in the shadows to make a meal out of you (at least we hope not!).

Additionally, there are lovingly created illustrations of Patronuses on the walls that incorporate special lines of dialogue from Rowling's novels that are specific for each character. They may even bring a tear to your eye for the dearly departed Professor Snape.

For more Harry Potter easter eggs at The Lyric Theatre, check out our full video!