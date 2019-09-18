WIRE Buzz: DISH paying someone to binge Stephen King films; Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shrines on; more

First up in this horror-heavy edition of WIRE Buzz, get the giant tub of popcorn and put your phone in airplane mode, because DISH Network Corp. has an indecent proposal for one lucky horror film buff. The satellite TV company is looking for someone to watch 13 movies based on Stephen King novels. And they’re going to pay this glutton for punishment $1,300. Seriously.

As part of a promotional tie-in with Doctor Sleep shining its way into theaters Nov. 8, DISH is simply looking for someone to watch 13 films: Carrie (original or 2013 remake), Children of the Corn, Christine, Creepshow, Cujo, Dreamcatcher, It (original or 2017 remake), The Mist, Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake), Salem's Lot, The Shining, Thinner, and Misery (apparently Sleepwalkers didn’t make the cut). Once that's done, just log in your report, and the company will dish out $1,300. (No, we’re not sorry for our choice of words.)

That’s right: someone’s getting paid to binge watch King films. And yes, that someone could be you.

Interested couch potatoes cinéastes can apply online. There’s no entry fee; applicants just need to be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply. Just tell DISH in 200 words or less why you should get this job (and don't just say, "I like money;" be creative, y'all).

Speaking of horror films based on novels, Deadline is reporting that Jeffrey Dean Morgan of Watchmen and The Walking Dead fame has been cast in the leading role for Shrine, Screen Gem’s film adaptation of James Herbert’s horror novel of the same name.

Shrine tells the story of a disgraced journalist who discovers a series of miracles in a small New England town and uses them to resurrect his moribund career. But he later discovers that these so-called miracles may not in fact be so divine.

Hercules and Beauty and the Beast scribe Evan Spiliotopoulos has been tapped to write and make his directorial debut on the feature. Sam Raimi is producing.

Production is set to begin in February.

And finally, in not-so-scary news, Warner Bros. has acquired the rights to Kingdom of Souls, the first novel in a fantasy trilogy by Rena Barron, for Michael B. Jordan’s production imprint Outlier Society to produce. Per Deadline, which broke the news, in Kingdom of Souls, a young woman trades years of her own life in exchange for small bits of magic in order to save her village...and ultimately, the world.

Jordan and Alana Mayo are producing for Outlier Society, with Pouya Shahbazian. Misan Sagay will write the screenplay.

Outlier Society is also producing Jordan's upcoming sci-fi Netflix series, Raising Dion, which just dropped a trailer and is set to premiere Oct. 4.