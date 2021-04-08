Disneyland assembles first look at Avengers Campus ahead of June opening date

After months of COVID-19 closures, things are starting to come together (you might even say assemble) for Disney’s California theme park plans. Just in time for summer, the Marvel wing of the Disney-verse is set to open its first-ever Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort, and Disney is showing off a Marvel-ous first look at the iconic MCU locations that have been recreated for guests to explore.

A “fully immersive land inside Disney California Adventure park,” Avengers Campus consists of “several heroic locations, each hosted by a different Avenger to share their unique powers, technology and knowledge with recruits,” Disney Parks PR director Gabriel Gibaldi teases in an accompanying blog post. See how many recognizable MCU places you can spot in Disney's short but sweet first look below:

Video of Avengers Campus Opening &amp; Recruiting Super Heroes June 4 | Disneyland Resort Disney Parks on YouTube

Locations like Doctor Strange’s New York digs and the Quinjet-crowned Avengers Compound will serve as more than window dressing, as we found out during an early look last spring. Each of the themed spots inside Avengers Campus will get its own superhero host, there to guide you on your path to becoming a hero yourself. The locations pull straight from MCU big-screen star power, too: The tech-focused Worldwide Engineering Brigade (aka WEB) will feature WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, a ride-through attraction that showcases Tom Holland as your friendly neighborhood guide.

Across the way, the towering Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! — first opened in 2017 — serves up an awesome mix of music and action worthy of Peter Quill, featuring a story-based ride that puts guests at Rocket’s side as he “bust[s] his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy out of the Collector’s Fortress.” Doctor Strange’s ancient sanctum will double as a training ground for new “recruits in the mystic arts,” while food spots like the Pym Test Kitchen and the Shawarma Palace are there to send guests’ hunger packing with an MCU twist.

It wouldn’t be Disney without the ever-present possibility that one (or more) of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes might come calling with a live-action crowd visit to save the day, and the park is dropping some not-so-subtle hints that character appearances “[t]hroughout Avengers Campus” might just happen when guests are least expecting it.

“You may have heroic encounters with Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, the Dora Milaje, Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, and even villains like Loki, some of whom are making their first appearances at the park,” Disney teases. “You may even have the chance to witness Spider-Man swinging into action high above Avengers Campus with gravity-defying, acrobatic feats never seen before in a Disney theme park.”

Both California Adventure and Disneyland are slated to reopen for California residents, with capacity limitations, beginning on April 30. Avengers Campus won’t be far behind, assembling its first guest crowd when the new area opens on June 4.