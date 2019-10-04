WIRE Buzz: Disney+ docuseries goes Behind the Attractions; Quibi ramps up anthology, greenlights stunt series

In addition to all the new and classic content Disney+ will be offering, it will also give viewers a chance to see what goes on behind the scenes at its massive theme parks.

The upcoming streaming service just announced Behind the Attractions, a docuseries that will explore the origins of some of Disney's most popular real-world attractions, how they've evolved, and what keeps fans from lining up in droves year after year. According to Variety, Disney staple Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will co-produce the series via Seven Bucks Productions alongside The Nacelle Company, who were behind the mega-popular Netflix docuseries The Toys that Made Us.

Dan Silver, Disney+ vice president of originals - unscripted called it "the quintessential Disney+ project."

"Best-in-class storytellers collaborating across multiple Disney units to mine and pull back the curtain on our rich Disney history. This is going to be a special series."

While there's no word yet on a premiere, the series does have an order for 10 one-hour episodes. Disney+, meanwhile, will go live on November 12.

On the subject of new streaming services, Quibi is continuing to put together an impressive lineup ahead of content together before it launches next spring.

First, the Sam Raimi-produced anthology series 50 States of Fright has announced a ridiculously impressive cast, via The Hollywood Reporter. So far, Christina Ricci (Distorted), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel), Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Ming-Na Wen (Agents of SHIELD), Taissa Farmiga (The Twilight Zone), Asa Butterfield (Ender's Game), John Marshall Jones (Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare) and Ron Livingston (The Conjuring) will all be showing up.

The series will go state-to-state, exploring an urban legend unique to each location, peeling back the layers of terror found all across the U.S. GeekyTyrant got a look at the first round of episodes, which reveals an equally impressive amount of talent behind the camera, including Raimi, who'll direct and co-write an episode with his brother, Ted. Other creatives currently on board have worked on projects like Doctor Strange, A Quiet Place, Mindhunter and more.

Quibi is also teaming up with the daredevil collective Nitro Circus to create a new docuseries of their own, Life-Size Toys. Deadline reports that the series will take some of your favorite toys from childhood and super-size them for adults before testing what they're really capable of.

"At Nitro Circus, you’re never too old for toys," said Nitro Circus ringleader Tony Pastrana. "Tricycles and rocking horses all get pushed to the limit on our tour, but Life-Size Toys definitely raises the game. In this show, we have the chance to take some of our favorite childhood toys, make larger-than-life-versions of them, and go for the most insane stunts we can think of. We can’t wait for viewers to see what we’ve dreamed up."

Nitro Circus famously staged record-breaking, over-the-top stunts that have gone mega-viral online. This includes the world’s first motorcycle triple-double backflip just outside Caerphilly Castle in the U.K. and a backflip from one skyscraper to another.

Concentrating exclusively on short-form entertainment, all of Quibi's programs will be exclusive to mobile devices. While there will be some longer movies and TV shows, they'll all be chopped up into segments no longer than 10 minutes.

Quibi is expected to launch on April 6 next year.