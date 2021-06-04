Two-ella! Cruella sequel reportedly in the works from Disney

It hasn't even been two weeks since Disney's live-action Cruella debuted, but the Mouse House may already be gearing up for a second installment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Emma Stone-led origin story for the villain of 101 Dalmatians has been given a bone to start work on a sequel.

Per the report, the film's director and writer -- Craig Gillespie and Tony McNamara, respectively -- are expected to come back for a second go around. Though her inclusion would seem rather important to any sequel, there's currently no word on whether Stone is attached.

Despite numerous pandemic-related delays and being split between theatrical release and Disney+ premium, Cruella has so far received decent reviews and earned $48.5 million across the global box office. In a statement obtained by SYFY WIRE, a Disney spokesperson said that Cruella has so far had a "strong" performance on Disney+ as well, though metrics weren't provided.

“We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date," said the Disney spokesperson. "The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A’s in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.”

If the news is true, Cruella's sequel wouldn't be the first follow up to one of the Mouse House's live action remakes. That honor goes to 2019's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the sequel to the 2015 origin story of Sleeping Beauty's big bad (as played by Angelina Jolie) that earned some $492 million globally. Two other Disney remakes -- 2019's The Lion King and Aladdin -- are receiving future installments as well. Lion King's sequel will be a prequel directed by Barry Jenkins, director of Moonlight and Amazon's The Underground Railroad. Aladdin is getting both a second movie and putting Billy Magnusson's character Prince Anders in a spinoff of his own for the streaming platform. Combined with Gaston and Lefou from Beauty & the Beast getting their own prequel, it's clear that Disney's not averse to keeping the remake adventures going.

While all the sequel details get sorted out, you can enjoy Cruella in theaters and on Disney+ now.