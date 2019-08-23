Disney unveils first look at Monsters at Work, Forky shorts, and new Phineas & Ferb film at D23

Fans at Disney's D23 Expo got a first look at the new Monsters at Work series today, as Disney+ introduced its first Pixar-based show to fans with a first look at the series' lead characters and the voices behind them. The reveal came at the end of a segment of the Disney+ presentation that introduced several new animated projects, including a brand-new Phineas and Ferb film and a new series of short films starring Toy Story 4's beloved new character, Forky.

The Monsters at Work presentation was brief (Disney+ is vast), but it did take the time to let us know that the new series will pick up right after the original film ended, when Sully and Mike oversee the conversation of Monsters Inc. from a company that produces Scream to a company that producers Laughter. Stepping into this new world of monster industry are Tylor (Ben Feldman) and Millie (Aisha Tyler), two eager young creatures fresh out of Monsters University. And here they are in the first official art from the series:

The monsters aren't the only Pixar creations headed to Disney+ for new adventures. Toy Story 4's Forky, the fan-favorite piece of trash who became a toy, will return in a new series of short films called Forky Asks a Question, starring Tony Hale reprising his role from the film. Fans in attendance at the presentation got a sneak peek of the first short, which features Forky talking to Hamm the Piggy Bank about the concept of money. That clip hasn't landed online yet, but we've got the poster for the shorts right here:

Then there's the return of Phineas and Ferb, the beloved Disney Channel animated series. The animation presentation actually led off with the news that those characters will be heading to Disney+ with an all-new original movie titled Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe. Unfortunately we don't know much more than that right now, but we do have the official logo.

Disney+ launches this November with thousands of hours of pre-existing Disney content, including recent acquisitions like The Simpsons, along with plenty of original programming from the worlds of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more. Keep on eye on SYFY WIRE for more Disney+ coming out of D23.