Filmmakers geek out over Star Wars in first trailer for Disney+'s The Mandalorian docuseries

With at least two more seasons to look forward to, there's no shortage of love for The Mandalorian on Disney+. Wisely capitalizing on the insane popularity of the live-action Star Wars series, the streaming platform will be releasing an eight-part docuseries about how it was made.

The first trailer for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian begins with an absolutely beautiful quote from Rick Famuyiwa, who served as a writer and director on Season 1.

"Everyone is coming with their own experiences to a galaxy that can support it," he says.

That line kicks off a 2-minute teaser full of goodies about the filmmakers, the groundbreaking tech, the all-star cast, and Werner Herzog's total immersion through breakout character Baby Yoda.

The behind-the-scenes project also features testimonials from other key crew and cast members like Jon Favreau (creator/writer/executive producer), Dave Filoni (writer/director/executive producer), Deborah Chow (director), Bryce Dallas Howard (director), Taika Waititi (director/IG-11), Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin), Gina Carano (Cara Dune), and Carl Weathers (Greef Karga).

Set five years after Return of the Jedi, The Mandalorian centers on a lone bounty hunter (Pascal) operating in the lawless fringes of the galaxy. When he comes across a child that resembles Yoda from the original and prequel trilogies (it's not actually Yoda, though), the gunslinger decides to do some good by defying his Empire loyalist clients and taking the child under his wing.

Ming-Na Wen, Amy Sedaris, Natalia Tena, Bill Burr, Richard Ayoade, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Clancy Brown, Jake Cannavale, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Mark Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito all played supporting roles in the first season. Esposito, who portrays Moff Gideon (a former Imperial governor/space Nazi in hiding who's got a Darksaber) will have a much larger share of the screen next season.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ Monday, May 4 (aka Star Wars Day). As suspected, new episodes will then roll out every Friday rather than all at once.

Season 2 of the main series (which is set to bring us a live-action Ahsoka Tano played by Rosario Dawson) debuts sometime this fall.