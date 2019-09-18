WIRE Buzz: Disney gets medieval with ‘Knights’; Thea Queen slings back to Arrow; more

With its steady stream of blockbuster live-action remakes, it’s sometimes easy to forget that Disney still offers up all-new projects to build on its ever-growing library of family-friendly movies. And the Mouse House has unveiled just such a new property with the announcement of Knights, an upcoming fantasy movie set — where else? — in the Middle Ages.

Deadline reports that the original, live-action movie will tell the story of “a headstrong young woman who joins a knight on his quest to destroy a world-threatening artefact before it falls into the wrong hands.” The report also notes that Knights appears to be a big-screen project, one not destined for a first run on the soon-to-launch Disney+ streaming platform.

Beyond the broad strokes, details about the movie are still light. Matt Orton, a writer whose biggest credit is the World War II-themed historical drama Operation Finale starring Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley, reportedly is penning the screenplay.

Knights isn’t the only medieval project in Disney’s upcoming lineup. There’s also a rebooted, live action version of The Sword in the Stone in the works from 28 Weeks Later director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and Game of Thrones writer-producer Bryan Cogman; and The Merlin Saga, which Variety reported last year might involve Ridley Scott as director. There’s no early word on casting or a release date for Knights, so keep those swords sharp.

That Arrow family reunion feeling we’ve been getting as the show ramps up for its 8th and final season just got way, way stronger, thanks to the news that Willa Holland (Thea Queen) is returning in a recurring role to help close out The CW’s flagship Arrowverse series.

Via TV Line, Holland will come back to the show after taking off from Star City in Season 6, and she’ll be reunited with her brother Oliver (Stephen Amell), nephew William (Ben Lewis), and finally get a proper introduction to Mia (Katherine McNamara), her niece. A regular cast member before requesting a diminished role sometime around Season 4, Holland was last seen alongside Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) and Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law), as the three took off on a quest to destroy three long-lost Lazarus Pits.

Credit: Araya Diaz / WireImage via Getty Images

Holland joins a 10-episode final season that showrunner Beth Schwartz described last month as “a love letter to the pilot,” making her way back to Arrow with other former cast members including Colin Donnell (Tommy Merlyn), John Barrowman (Malcolm Merlyn/Dark Archer), and Josh Segarra (Adrian Chase aka Prometheus).

Season 8 of Arrow premieres Oct. 15 on The CW, setting up all kinds of crossover possibilities for the Crisis on Infinite Earths event, slated to arrive in December.

With this year’s final season of Supernatural, The CW may be waving goodbye to a bankable litany of demons, ghosts, and urban-legend creeps, but the network reportedly is already scaring up more spooky-sounding stuff to fill the gap.

Variety reports that a new series based on V.E. Schwab’s The Archived book series is in the works at The CW, opening up a new avenue of scary adventures with its family of supernaturally-attuned ghost hunters. The series, which appears to be in development under the name The Archived, reportedly will be helmed by a pair of Jane the Virgin alumna: show creator Jennie Snyder Urman and writer Liz Sczudlo, both of whom are attached as executive producers.

There are two books (and one short story) in The Archived series, and Schwab’s stories follow Bex — “the eldest child in a family of ghost hunters” — as she wrestles with the death of her father, whom she’d expected to succeed as “the chosen one.” But her father’s supernatural gifts instead pass to Bex’s sister — a local TV weather announcer — and the two siblings must improvise their own way to “work together and save the world.”

The CW hasn’t yet announced casting or a premiere date for The Archived.