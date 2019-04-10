Disney+ lines up 2 Marvel docuseries, Imagineering docuseries, more

Marvel is about to enter into a whole new realm — the documentary genre. As part of an overall slate of 10 unscripted reality/documentary programs announced for the soon-to-arrive Disney+ streaming service, two shows have been confirmed to tie into the Marvel brand.

The first has the working title of Marvel's 616 and it's described by The Hollywood Reporter as an "anthological documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel's rich legacy of stories, characters and creators and the world outside your window."

Told by a diverse group of filmmakers, the show will apparently explore the real-world cultural, historical and social context surrounding the creation and continued significance of key stories in the Marvel Universe (off the top of our heads, think of an examination of the era in which Black Panther emerged — during the late 1960s and the height of the civil rights movement — as a potential example).

Also coming under the Marvel banner is Marvel's Hero Project, which will celebrate "true superheroes" — real-life young people who are making positive and substantial changes in their own communities.

Both programs will be produced by Marvel New Media in partnership with other production companies. All 10 of the unscripted series will center around either food, travel or lifestyle; the others include a filmmaking anthology titled Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies, a docuseries focused on the people at Walt Disney Imagineering who create the company's theme park attractions, an environmental series known as Earthkeepers, a Kristen Bell-produced musical theater project called Encore! and four more. Premiere dates and episode totals are yet to be unveiled.

Of course, original Marvel fictional content will be part of the Disney+ offerings as well. A new series starring Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye was announced earlier today, and shows based around Loki, Scarlet Witch and Vision, and Falcon and Winter Soldier are also in the works.

Disney+ is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2019, with content from Lucasfilm, Pixar and other Disney brands joining the Marvel and unscripted slates. Disney is expected to announce more details about the service in a presentation on Thursday (Apr. 11) at the company's Burbank headquarters.