Disney+ taps Ronald D. Moore to create Magic Kingdom TV Universe, where theme park characters come to life

Disney is creating another extended universe for their streaming platform. According to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind) is set to oversee a Magic Kingdom TV Universe –– a world where the characters and lands found in Disney theme parks and classic films are real.

The first series, The Society of Explorers and Adventurers, is currently in the development phase, and Moore is working directly with Disney Imagineers to build out the show’s story. Little is known about what that first series will touch on, however, other than it will focus on one of the characters (or several characters) found in the company’s theme parks and/or films. The series name (which is often abbreviated to S.E.A.), however, originated in the backstory for Tokyo DisneySea’s Tower of Terror ride, which didn’t use The Twilight Zone theming found in the U.S. because Japan had little connection to the show.

Since its creation for DisneySea, the fictional S.E.A. organization has found its way into the theming for several other Disney attractions, including Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disneyland, Big Thunder Mountain at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, and the Disneyland restaurants, The Tropical Hideaway and Bengal Barbecue. Whether Moore’s series will touch on any or all of these references, however, remains unknown.

What is known is that Moore is no stranger to Disney, especially the theme parks. "My childhood was built around a lot of things that were Disney. I am a huge fan and aficionado of the Disneyland park in Anaheim to the point where I would go there by myself periodically and ride the rides," Moore told The Hollywood Reporter podcast TV's Top 5. "The opportunity for me to get to work on a lot of the classic IP that Disney has and things in their library that meant so much to me as a child growing up and that I have shared with my children ultimately was just something I couldn't pass up."

According to THR, if The Society of Explorers and Adventurers is well received, Moore will go on to oversee an entire Magic Kingdom TV Universe, which will be built out similarly to how the MCU is expanding on Disney+.

Things are still in the early stages, so no news yet on when we’ll see The Society of Explorers and Adventurers come to life on Disney+.