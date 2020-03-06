Disney's live-action Mulan remake unveils new original song by Mouse House vet Christina Aguilera

Disney's Mulan remake doesn't have all the famous musical numbers from the 1998 original, but it does have a snazzy new original song performed by Christina Aguilera. Titled "Loyal Brave True", the song (which will be featured during the movie) harkens back to Aguilera's early career when she sung the pop version of "Reflection" for the animated film more than two decades ago.

“The film Mulan and the song ‘Reflection’ coincided with getting me my first record deal. It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, ‘Loyal Brave True,’ represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength," said Aguilera in a statement.

The track was co-written by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan, and Billy Crabtree. Hartman produced as well. Gregson-Williams, who previously collaborated with director Niki Caro on The Zookeeper's Wife, served as composer for this project.

"The score by Harry is every bit as epic and emotional and thrilling as the movie itself. It’s one of the reasons the movie is so much all of those things," Caro recently told SYFY WIRE. "Working with him to bring the essence of some of the iconic music in the animation through was such an interesting and demanding process. It has resulted in one of the most satisfying sequences in the movie, an original song that is so beautiful and appropriate. It all came about very organically, but its roots are in us wanting and needing to honor the iconic music from the animation."

Listen to the song and behold some exciting new footage in the videos below:

"Christina is one of the greatest vocalists of all time," added Mitchell Leib, President of Music & Soundtracks for Walt Disney Studios. "Her original performance of ‘Reflection’ from the animated film, when she was a then 16-year-old unknown, holds its appropriate place in the history of music and was a launch pad for her unparalleled career that would follow. As this epic live-action version of Mulan heads to theaters, Christina brings her innate abilities and years of growth as an artist to the film, reprising ‘Reflection’ and performing the new song ‘Loyal Brave True.’ I think these songs will touch today’s moviegoers in that powerful way we saw 22 years ago."

"Reflection" will also be featured in the film's narrative.

Based on a Chinese ballad that goes back centuries, Mulan is about a young woman (Liu Yifei) who pretends to be a man in order to take her ailing father's (Tzi Ma) place in a war against invading Huns. Becoming a skilled warrior and helping save her country, Hua Mulan ends up shattering the expectations for a woman's role in Imperial China.

Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Ron Yuan, Gong Li, and Jet Li co-star.

Written by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin, Disney's live-action take on Mulan arrives in theaters everywhere Friday, March 27.

Gregson-Williams' score goes on Wednesday, March 25.