Disney Imagineering finally shows off 'real' lightsaber built for Star Wars park experience

Do it! When guests head to Orlando's Walt Disney World next year for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (an immersive, two-night experience housed at Galaxy's Edge), they'll probably catch sight of an actual lightsaber. That's right, the Disney Parks Imagineering Research and Development team have built an honest to goodness retractable Jedi blade inspired by the iconic franchise.

To celebrate May the 4th (aka Star Wars Day), the Mouse House's theme park division revealed a short video of the potentially patented lightsaber (it works kinda like a high-tech, dual measuring tape) — wielded by a cast member dressed as Rey — in action, and it's beyond cool.

Just don't expect to hack off limbs while cauterizing wounds at the same time. That'd be... dangerous... to say the least. Looking at you, Anakin.

"Watching that lightsaber activate right before your eyes will be just one of the countless ways that, from the moment you arrive to the moment you depart, you’ll be plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions — or even the casual conversations you may have — determine how your personal journey unfolds," reads the official Disney Parks blog. "As your journey continues, you’ll have the opportunity to train in the ancient ways of the lightsaber, learn more about the inner workings of the Halcyon starcruiser and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu to further your adventure inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This isn’t storytelling — it’s storyliving, where you’ll see, feel and live Star Wars in a whole new way."

Watch below:

Video of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Launches 2022 | Walt Disney World Resort

Sadly, it doesn't sound like you'll be able to purchase the saber, which probably costs two legs and an arm to manufacture. Sorry, Lord Vader. If you're visiting Disney World today or tomorrow, you can check out a slew of limited edition Star Wars merchandise and desserts, including promotional tie-in products based on The Bad Batch (the 70-minute season premiere is now streaming on Disney+). Head to the aforementioned Parks blog for more information.

