Peek into Disney Parks' future with Star Wars hotel rooms, Spider-Man & Guardians of the Galaxy rides

Disney unveiled its first looks at some of the rooms in the upcoming Star Wars hotel, as well as videos of new Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy rides, during an international theme park expo today.

The previews were posted at Disney's official Disney Parks blog after they were unveiled at IAAPA Expo, a virtual edition of an annual conference sponsored by The Global Association for the Attractions Industry (IAAPA). They were also posted at Twitter by DLP Report, a French blog that covers news and developments at Disneyland Paris.

Although Disneyland Paris and California's Disneyland are currently closed — while Florida's Walt Disney World remains open, even as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens throughout the country — work continues on a number of new attractions at the parks based around Disney's Star Wars and Marvel franchises.

New images from the Galactic Starcruiser, the immersive Star Wars hotel being built at Walt Disney World, provided a preview of what the "cabins" on board the massive Halcyon space vessel (aka the hotel) will look like:

Photos of the hotel and other attractions under construction were also posted by DLP Report:

Meanwhile the Disney Parks blog posted video teasers for both the Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind roller coaster — which will launch at a revamped EPCOT Center in Florida — and the Spider-ride, titled Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.

Video of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Groundbreaking Ride System | Walt Disney World

The Guardians roller coaster is described as a "family-friendly 'storytelling coaster' featuring a groundbreaking ride system with vehicles that rotate 360 degrees and can even do a reverse launch."

Video of Spider-Man Swings into Action Above Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park

Web Slingers, on which riders "will be able to board vehicles and help Spider-Man take control of an army of Spider-Bots that have taken over Avengers Campus," will open in both Paris and California as part of Avengers Campus, currently under construction.

Visitors to Disneyland Paris will also be able to soon stay at Hotel New York: The Art of Marvel, which will feature one of the largest publicly viewable collections of Marvel artwork in the world nestled inside its Art Deco settings.

Of course, the worldwide spread of the coronavirus — which is currently surging again in both the U.S. and Europe — may throw more wrenches into the completion of all these attractions, so there's no exact word on when they will open. But if today's presentation is any indication, once the parks in California and Paris are fully operational again, it won't be long before fans will have lots of new Star Wars and Marvel attractions to experience.