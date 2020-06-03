Latest Stories

Disney pledges $5 million to NAACP and other social justice groups amid global protests against racism

Josh Weiss
Josh Weiss
Jun 3, 2020
Disney is throwing its considerable financial support behind the anti-racism movement that's been sweeping the nation, and the globe, after the in-custody death of George Floyd that took place in Minneapolis.

The company announced today that it has pledged $5 million to the NAACP and other non-profit organizations that make it their mission to combat racial bigotry and champion social justice. In the release, the company said that it seeks to "further [its] longstanding work promoting social justice by eliminating disparities and racial discrimination through their advocacy and education programs."

Newly installed Disney CEO Bob Chapek added:

"The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out, and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated. This $5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of non-profit organizations such as the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice."

Disney has a track record of donating to causes the company stands behind. For example, the company previously gave over $2 million to the United Negro College Fund, which helps members of underrepresented communities receive a college education.

"Today's pledge is part of Disney's ongoing commitment to support organizations that advance social justice," continues the release. "For many years, Disney has worked closely with groups that advocate for and empower communities of color, including the NAACP, whose mission is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race."

Disney is just one of many companies and brands to take a stand against injustice. Over the weekend, Marvel Studios — which is owned by Disney — made its voice heard on social media along with several of its prominent collaborators like Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger). In addition, video game developers Electronic Arts and Square Enix have pledged $1 million and $250,000, respectively, to social justice groups such as Black Lives Matter.

